WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 6/9/14: A Week Without Tinyhands

The WWE Universe is still reeling from last week’s massive shake-ups that saw Batista quit WWE, Seth Rollins turn on his Shield compatriots and Daniel Bryan’s WWE World Heavyweight Championship reign come under fire once again. The questions continue to multiply as we approach this week’s Raw, live in Minneapolis. Here are five to focus on. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. According to reports, both Adam Rose and JOHN P. CENA suffered injuries at shows over the weekend. Cena hurt his eye and it might require time off, which in Cena speak is “pull out the eye and keep it on ice while I defeat Bray Wyatt tonight.” If we do end up with a WWE without Daniel Bryan or John Cena, look for an All-“Alberto Del Rio Holding The Cross Armbreaker Too Long” Money In The Bank.

2. Will The Shield add a third member tonight? Will they ever? More importantly will it be Corey Graves, and if so, how much jail time would I get for jumping the security barrier and chop-blocking that dude

3. Damien Sandow should show up tonight dressed like Cody Rhodes and become the Ouroboros of guys who need a push.

4. Bray Wyatt announced on Smackdown that he is “reborn,” so I’ll accept one of two scenarios: 1) Bo Dallas suddenly being Bray Wyatt, and Bray Wyatt suddenly being Husky Harris again, or 2) the return of the mask and butcher’s smock from NXT.

5. No Batista this week. What will we joke about? :(

