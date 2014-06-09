WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 6/9/14: A Week Without Tinyhands

Tonight on the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:
The WWE Universe is still reeling from last week’s massive shake-ups that saw Batista quit WWE, Seth Rollins turn on his Shield compatriots and Daniel Bryan’s WWE World Heavyweight Championship reign come under fire once again. The questions continue to multiply as we approach this week’s Raw, live in Minneapolis. Here are five to focus on. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. According to reports, both Adam Rose and JOHN P. CENA suffered injuries at shows over the weekend. Cena hurt his eye and it might require time off, which in Cena speak is “pull out the eye and keep it on ice while I defeat Bray Wyatt tonight.” If we do end up with a WWE without Daniel Bryan or John Cena, look for an All-“Alberto Del Rio Holding The Cross Armbreaker Too Long” Money In The Bank.
2. Will The Shield add a third member tonight? Will they ever? More importantly will it be Corey Graves, and if so, how much jail time would I get for jumping the security barrier and chop-blocking that dude
3. Damien Sandow should show up tonight dressed like Cody Rhodes and become the Ouroboros of guys who need a push.
4. Bray Wyatt announced on Smackdown that he is “reborn,” so I’ll accept one of two scenarios: 1) Bo Dallas suddenly being Bray Wyatt, and Bray Wyatt suddenly being Husky Harris again, or 2) the return of the mask and butcher’s smock from NXT.
5. No Batista this week. What will we joke about? :(
Reply to your favorite comments in tonight’s thread with a +1 and I’ll pick 10 of the best for inclusion in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show, everybody.
Watching Reigns and Ambrose team with Cena is definitely the “kissing your sister” of wrestling scenarios.
I am the saddest panda…
After seeing Cena teaming with the Shield, I feel that Big Show was a better choice for them in the Smackdown dark match…and it’s a bad feeling
I’d rather they have The Shield break up entirely than have Cena join them, even if it’s just for 1 or 2 matches.
This is bullshit.
Welp, it’s time for a break from Raw. If they’re going to mail this shit in week after week, then I’m going to watch multiple episodes of Orange is the New Black and catch up on some other Netflix stuff.
Am I the only person that enjoyed this Raw?
Solid matches, storylines were progressed, Seth Rollins proved he could talk, Ambrose and Reigns are even bigger than they were two weeks ago…
Just because Cenas involved doesn’t mean its bad.
I also didnt think it was that bad. Seth’s promo was amazing. Roman’s not so much, but I cant hate on a GOT mention
I also enjoyed Dean’s smirk during Cena’s entrance.
He’s gonna lose a Reebok one night with that dying paranoid Gorilla thing he does.
I thought it wasn’t bad. Most of the actual wrestling was better than average. Overall, better than it has been the last couple of weeks for sure.
I’m a Rangers fan too, and you’re absolutely right. I was hoping beer and wrestling would cheer me up, but it only made me more depressed.
The only parts I legitimately enjoyed were Sandow’s dancing and Rollins saying Ambrose will be face down in a ditch within a week. What does that say about the episode?
After hours of deliberation, creative has repackaged the Shield simply as “The Shield?”.
Triple H was right. After tonight, the shield is no more. By manipulating…HHH gets Cena to tag with the Shield…turning them further from the mercenaries they were into the Usos with Tactical gear. The Shield exists in name only now if at all.
Damien Sandow looked like he got his hind centaur legs removed.
Ambrose is so damn entertaining on the microphone.
I love how he holds the mic.
Catching up now, worth watching?
Black tie, black shirt, black suit, black shoes.
The only way Seth Rollins could get any blacker is if Rusev beat him up.
Give him a white hat and that boy’s a time bomb.
WWE: We Wreck Everything.
Love The Shield? We’ll break off Rollins. Then the other two will get Cena rub and we’ll make you hate them.
We’ll include Orton in the title match automatically and throw Sheamus in over Barrett.
We’ll de-push Ziggler and soon give Big Show his 1,258th push.
We’ll ruin the Wyatt by letting Cena do it single-handedly.
Did we mention another upcoming Cena title push?
Or maybe Triple H gets one more title run?
Anyway, hope you enjoyed those few weeks of joy. Get ready for months of pain.
Ambrose and Reigns were just on Backstage Pass after RAW. Within 2-minutes they worked in something about “being a man” or “like a man,” and shoving rules up someone’s ass. I closed the app immediately. The past 2 Mondays have been rough
You people just wait until next month when John Cena wins the NXT title.
That one hurt my soul, bro
Honestly people, who was gonna team with them? With Danny B. out Cena was the only other relevant babyface who hadn’t wrestled. Roster is hella thin right now. He didn’t make anyone one look like a goober and, it was a good match. I’m not a gigantic Cena fan these days either. I wanted the Wyatt’s to win, but it seems like every time anything Cena related happens the pitchforks are out. Not trying to be mean but, quitcha’ bitchin and, at least try to enjoy something every now and, then.
The issue is that they didn’t NEED John Cena. The feud among these three has practically zero to do with him.
Didn’t they just establish him as going after The Authority for “mistreating” Daniel Bryan by taking away a title he can’t defend for two months? What’s next, is he Goldust’s next tag team partner? A Rosebud trying to convince Lemons? Alicia Fox’s therapist?
I’d like to see them get a vest that fits Cena.
You don’t have to be a dick about it. It was mostly hyperbole anyways. The fact remains that 12 years feels like a long time to someone who just became able to drink legally.
I’m 37. Most of the wrestlers from my childhood are dead, so I’m sure you can get over feeling “old”.
I’m 22 now. So it feels like Cena should be a relic of my childhood. Everyone else from 02′ to 06’ish is either irrelevant or barely ever wrestles. Cena is the last one who wrestles on a regular basis. Mysterio, Christian, and, Mark Henry are always hurt. Edge is retired. Big Show I guess? I don’t know man. It feels like yesterday Cena was throwing Eric Bischoff in a garbage truck. and, I was in middle school when that happened.
…..I’ll think about it
Shouldn’t that make you feel young?
I guess I’m just a Cena apologist because he was my favorite when I was a kid. God that makes me feel old.
@IhateJimmyFallon we despise wwe’s idea of putting cena in everything. it just as easily could’ve been a handicapped match. but hey lets throw cena in there, because, you know, little kids!
Why do you always include “and,” in your posts? Is it like the Divinci Code, and I’m the only one who’s noticed so far?……Sorry, I meant “and, I’m the only one who’s noticed so far?”
I don’t really hate Jimmy Fallon it was an inside joke between me and, a friend. Jimmy’s a’ight.
You do realize that is somewhat difficult to take from someone who’s screen name states that they actively hate someone else, yeah?
Danny Bonaduce was out? No wonder they had to sub in Cena!
So John Cena is winning MiTB, isn’t he?
Also…
‘sup Renee? You straightened your hair and you look as beautiful as ever.
Everyone is trying to get to the show.
The name of the show, the showis called Monday Night Raw.
The band in Heaven plays my John Cena’s song.
They play it once again, they play it all night long.
Monday Night Raw is a place where nothing ever happens.
Monday Night Raw is a place where nothing ever happens.
There is a Main Event, everyone is there.
Everyone will lose at exactly the same time.
Its hard to imagine that nothing at all
could be so exciting, and so much fun.
Monday Night Raw is a place where nothing ever happens.
Monday Night Raw is a place where nothing ever happens.
When this Match is over it will start again.
It will not be any different, it will be exactly
the same.
It’s hard to imagine that nothing at all
could be so exciting, could be so much fun.
Monday Night Raw is a place where nothing ever happens.
Monday Night Raw is a place where nothing ever happens.
– The Talking Heads (JBL, Michael Cole, and Jerry Lawler.)
these kids are retarded
Chrissly’s daughter is going to get trained 15 minutes after she gets dropped off at college
Dry has a terrible year… Big E drops his last name…. the Wyatts are neutered… the Shield look hokey… Zack Ryder….
#BelieveintheCenaCurse
Seriously, who was the last guy that Cena put over/added to/feuded with/sucked heat from that had a good thing happen to him?
lets not forget ziggler’s concussion.
unless you were trying to forget that on purpose. which I apologize for.
Dbry… grrr…
Good night, you princes of Maggle, you kings of WWE
The WWE’s mantra is from the Orange is the New Black theme song: ”
Think of all the roads
Think of all their crossings
Taking steps is easy
Standing still is hard”
Krusty is coming…Krusty is coming…
By Krusty you mean Daniel Bryan joining the Shield.
Monday Night Raw seems especially aptly named tonight — it is pretty clear that they should have prepared this a little better before serving it up, and now I feel kinda sick.
Look on the bright side guys, at least we didn’t get a Cena interview! On the downside, at the June 10th Raw last year we got a bitching Daniel Bryan-Rollins match.
I would watch a Best of the Shield DVD so hard right now
Oh hey gremlins is on
The next WWE Countdown should be on Dean Ambrose’s funniest faces. That would dominate the most watched lists they show each week.
Cena: 3,782, Odds: 0.
When seth rollins says michael I imagine jbl yelling “theres no ch sound in Maggle, maggle!”
I’m going to go watch Orange is the New Black.
I’m going with the WWE reads this thread and ixnayed the run-in. And for that… I thank you.
*although for the Cenabump to the Shield, I cast you into the deepest darkest pit of hell. #ENDTHECENACURSE*
Ok…so can we keep Cena the fuck away from them now?
the dry erase board has been replaced with a stone tablet.
So the final 7 for the championship ladder match is del rio, orton, sheamus, cesaro, and 3 alex rileys?
Well, that happened.
Why do I hope something will happen when nothing ever happens?
Well, that was a jorts of a match.
NOW DESTROY CENA
QUICKLY, KILL CENA! SACRIFICE HIM TO MAINTAIN YOUR YOUTH, REIGNS!
Seth w/o a tie is even better
Whiteboardmania MLVXXI
THANK GOD THE SHIELD GOT CENA’S NOD OF APPROVAL
He was upset the match finished before he could AA anybody so he pretends he agrees after all.
#BELIEVEINTHECENACURSE
go away, Cena.