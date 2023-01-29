Cody Rhodes won the men’s Royal Rumble earlier in the evening, guaranteeing him a shot at gold at WrestleMania 39. In the main event of the Rumble, Kevin Owens gave it everything he had, but Roman Reigns bludgeoned the challenger to retain the WWE Universal Championship and — as of now — set up a showdown with Rhodes at ‘Mania.

Reigns took the fight to Owens from the opening bell, pointing and speaking to Zayn throughout the match. Reigns attempted a spear midway through the match, but found the steel post instead. Owens got a two-count from the frog splash, then missed a moonsault and ate a spear instead for the two-count. Owens went for the stunner, but was pushed into the referee. He then dropped Reigns with the popup powerbomb and had Reigns pinned for a 5-count.

Reigns got to his knee and dropped Owens with a low blow. Reigns then called for a chair, Zayn hesitated, then Owens reversed a chair shot attempt to hit another stunner before Reigns kicked out at two.

Owens tried to set up another popup powerbomb, but was on the receiving end of another spear for the two. On the outside, Zayn told Owens to stay down and Reigns speared him through the barricade. He then slammed Owens backwards into the steel steps twice.

Owens tried to fight back again inside the ring, but Reigns laid him out with a spear to retain his title.

After the match, Reigns instructed the Bloodline to beat down Owens, with the Usos and Solo Sikoa beating him with a chair. Reigns then pulled out handcuffs and locked Owens standing up against the ropes, with the Usos continuing to lay into Owens with superkicks. Reigns then picked up a chair and started to swing it at Owens, but Zayn stopped him. Reigns then handed the chair to Zayn and told him Owens dragged him down since day one.