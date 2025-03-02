The Rock Says Travis Scott Is Interested In Wrestling In WWE

TORONTO — Twenty-five years of John Cena playing the good guy in WWE got flipped on its head Saturday night at the Elimination Chamber when he joined forces with “The Final Boss” The Rock and Travis Scott to form an unlikely trio.

Scott is a long-time WWE fan and has become increasingly embedded in the promotion. Recent months have seen him transform from audience member to taking part in Jey Uso’s entrance during Monday Night Raw, before now joining Rock and Cena in turning on WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

At WWE’s post-event press conference, The Rock told Uproxx that we could see Scott eventually wrestle in WWE alongside him and Cena:

“Yes, absolutely. That’s why we’re doing it. Long gaming. I love Travis. That’s my guy. Where we have expanded to in WWE, I feel like professional wrestling has always found its unique place in culture throughout the decades. We remember Rock ‘n’ Wrestling, Cyndi Lauper, Hulk Hogan, we remember the Attitude Era. Pro wrestling has had its place in culture for some time. I think we are tapping in to a unique time now, I’m not quite sure what we name this era, we’ll all figure it out. Someone will come up with something cool, I’ll say it and take credit for it,” Rock said.

“I feel like with Travis, he loves the business and loves pro wrestling. He’s a culture guy. Travis Scott is one of the greatest already, of all time. He’s a GOAT, a legend, an icon, he loves the business. We get guys and girls like that who want to come in and who are already tapping into the culture and disrupting culture in their own cool way. They want to come in, have fun at the show. Maybe they want to sit and enjoy or be on camera. But some want to get involved. Some, like Travis, deeply want to get involved. That’s what you saw tonight.

“We have this opportunity to create this big moment in pro wrestling that is arguably one of the biggest, maybe the biggest, and we had an opportunity to bring Travis Scott in too and start to form a union and an alliance with The Final Boss and Travis Scott. He wanted to get, to steal a term, he wanted to get his hands bloody. I whispered to him as we were going out, ‘if you get your hands bloody, make it count. Make it count.’ He slapped the shit out of Cody. He was really hyped up.”

Nobody told Travis Scott that wrestling isn’t real 😭😭 Bro punched tf outta Cody Rhodes pic.twitter.com/iq8JeMw5AW — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) March 2, 2025

WWE is officially on the build toward WrestleMania with Rock, Cena, and apparently Scott. Whether that means a match for Scott in the near term future remains to be seen.