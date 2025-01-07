Things over at WWE Monday Night Raw are changing. For starters, yesterday (January 6), the beloved wrestling program made its debut on Netflix. Secondly, the show rolled out its new roster, which features Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, and Jey Uso. But, music lovers were tuned in to witness Travis Scott’s in-ring skills.

However, the “Fe!n” rapper did one better–cause a commotion while serving as a ring escort. As Travis Scott walked Jey Uso from the Intuit Dome’s upper levels down to the ring, he appeared to enjoy a tightly rolled blunt.

Although those inside the Inglewood, California arena didn’t seem to mind, users across platforms such as Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) were not pleased. Many slammed Scott’s action citing WWE’s wellness (drug) policy. But once the clip was posted onto WWE’s official YouTube channel, Scott’s fan began to flood the comment section with shows of support.

“Travis smoking the za in the middle of a WWE crowd was not in my 2025 bingo card,” wrote one user.

“Travis Scott smoking a blunt is crazy. We are indeed on Netflix. YEET,” penned another.

“Travis Scott following in the footsteps of R Truth as one of the very few people ever to light a smoke during a live WWE show,” chimed another.

Travis Scott nor WWE have addressed the incident.

Watch Jey Uso’s entrance featuring Travis Scott above.