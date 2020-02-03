The XFL Is Searching For A Spring Home In The Era Of ‘Peak Football’

Oliver Luck insists the XFL doesn’t hate kickers. It’s the first thing I asked him about but, joking or not, he wanted to make it clear that the new spring football league hasn’t “completely taken the foot out of football.”

The XFL commissioner said he has many “good” friends who are kickers. The XFL just expects better of them, he explained. And so the league’s new rules will make it tougher for punters and kickers on kickoffs, take kicking out of overtime altogether and incentivize coaches to keep the offense on the field in short yardage situations on fourth down, especially in opponent territory.

“I think the approach that we have taken is that you have to really either incentivize or de-incentivize certain behaviors,” Luck said. “One of the things we’ve really created is a draconian punishment for kicking the ball out of bounds.”

Giving an opposing team the ball at the 35 on any kick out of bounds is one of the many rules that turned heads when they were announced the first week of January. The XFL may be an organization that had a previous life with a reputation already established to some, but in an interview with Uproxx Sports, Luck describes its rebirth as an opportunity to further evolve the sport. Football, he says, has never been better. But his league has a chance be an intriguing addition to the world of “peak football.”

“It seems like it’s a time when we’re actually witnessing what I would call Peak Football,” Luck said. “I think the game is as good as it’s ever been. The athleticism, the strategy, the way the game is packaged. The fitness of these guys. I really think it’s at an all-time high. Which tells me there’s a neat opportunity for us to build our brand in the spring.”

Luck is careful not to categorize the XFL’s rule changes as improvements on the product the NFL or college football gives fans. They’re not the competition, after all.

“The NFL is a juggernaut, we’d like to view ourselves as a complement, playing great football at a time when the NFL is not playing football,” Luck told Uproxx Sports. “Obviously there’s a rough, tough history of failed spring leagues and there’s no question we have a lot of work to do, but I think we have as good a chance as anybody to establish sort of our niche in the spring.”

That compliment does come with a fair bit of experimentation baked right into the league. Luck said the XFL met with fan focus groups, safety officials and current and former coaches as well as players to figure out what to tinker with. The result is a league with simplified catch rules, one foot needed to stay in bounds on catches and a variety of options for conversions after touchdowns. The league bills these changes as an effort to make the game more exciting, and a shortened play clock and other changes are intended to speed up the pace of the game as well. But that does present some real challenges for coaches developing teams under these new rules.