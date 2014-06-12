Yoenis Céspedes Made Another Bad Play That Led To A Highlight Throw

This has been a pretty great week for Oakland Athletics outfielder Yoenis Céspedes in terms of exposure. Yesterday, we marveled at his ability to recover from an otherwise poor fielding attempt to throw a perfect strike from deep left field to home plate to get Howie Kendrick, even though he should have never had to make the throw. And now today a lot of people are going even crazier over a similar throw that he made last night in Oakland’s 7-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, California, even though he once again should not have had to make the throw if he’d fielded the ball properly.

In the bottom of the 6th inning, with one out and the A’s up 4-1, Albert Pujols hit what should have been a double to left, but Cespedes took his eyes off the ball and allowed it to get away from him. Pujols, a “34-year old” with the heart of a man half his real age, decided to push for the triple, despite the fact that Cespedes had just proven one night earlier that he has an accurate arm. If Pujols is a step faster or A’s third baseman Josh Donaldson is a step slower, Pujols has the triple and the announcers aren’t acting like Cespedes is going to throw out every runner on Earth until the day he retires. But Pujols and Donaldson are who they are, so Cespedes just added this one to his highlight reel.

