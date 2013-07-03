Finally An Office Big Enough For Your Balls: 10 Things You May Not Know About The Cast Of USA’s ‘Suits’

The third season premiere of USA Network’s Suits debuts on Tuesday, July 16th, and I’ve seen it. It’s good. If you’ve been following the show all along, you should know that the premiere ratchets up the interoffice politics to an even greater degree next season. It looks like the season’s big bad, so to speak, is Edward Darby, the British guy who merged his firm with Pearson Hardman at the end of last season. Edward Darby is played by Conleth Hill, and even though he was in two episodes last season, and even though I am obviously a religious viewer of Game of Thrones, it took me until midway through the third-season premiere to realize that, “Hey! That’s Varys!” Sometimes, outside of context, it just never clicks.
Conleth Hill is not the only Game of Thrones actor set to appear in season two of Suits. The show also nabbed Michelle Fairley (Catelyn Stark), and because he appears in EVERYTHING you love, there’s also some Gary Cole.
It’s a great premiere, but before you start with the third season of Suits, I thought I’d drop a little knowledge that you may not know about the cast of Suits.
1. It absolutely crushes me to remember this, but Gabriel Macht was the title character in The Spirit. Let us never speak of this again.
2. Gabriel Macht is also married to Jacinda Barrett, a cast member of Real World: London and one of the few Real World cast members to go on to an actual acting career (she’s probably best known for roles in stinkers, Poseidon, The Last Kiss or for recurring on Suits.
3. Macht’s Dad is also an actor, Stephen Macht. He’s a character actor who has been around for 40 years, probably best known for the role of Del in Monster Squad.
4. Patrick J. Adams was in Old School, although I can find no photographic or video evidence to support it. However, I can find evidence to confirm that he was in an episode of Lost. He played a guy who sought John Locke’s help (off the island) and ended up dead.
5. Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt) doesn’t have a particularly interesting filmography, but he did once have two lines in a Julia Roberts’ movie, Conspiracy Theory. He flubbed the two lines because he was nervous, but Richard Donner liked the gaffe, so they kept it in the final cut. Really, though, I just wanted to include a picture of a younger Rick Hoffman (via).
In Old School, Patrick Adams is the guy playing “Dust In The Wind” on the guitar at Blue’s funeral.
Rick Hoffman played Arnich, one of Andy’s bosses, in the pilot episode of Andy Richter Controls the Universe! He was a slimy weasel in that too, haha
…and Sarah Rafferty was in a bunch of episodes of Tremors the Series! (on which Dean Norris was part of the main cast, i might add).
Meghan Markle also was in two episodes of Fringe as the FBI investigator that helps Peter when Olivia disappears in freaky time shifted car accident in the beginning of season 2. Started to re-watch Fringe a few weeks ago and have been amazed at all I missed the first time around, especially guest stars.
Sarah Gray Rafferty has played two guest roles in the Law & Order franchise: Jennifer Shaliga in “Ambitious” and Sandra Dunbar in “Passion”.
Gina Torres has also played two guest role in the Law & Order franchise: Charlene in “Purple Heart” and Laura Elkin in “Skin Deep”.
Rick Hoffman has also played two guest role in the Law & Order franchise: Attorney Miller in “Cathay Circle” and Gary Lesley in “Closet”.
Ooh, and David Costabile has played THREE guest roles on Law & Order: Bruce Clarkson in “Bully”, Glen Dolan in “Immortal”, and Professor Roth in “Undaunted Mettle.”
though really, a shorter list would be of actors who have NEVER appeared on L&O, haha
Rick Hoffman played Christina Applegate’s boss, later to become Melissa McCarthy’s boyfriend, on Samantha Who? Which was a show that I watched and is better than it had a right to be. Rick Hoffman was great in it, basically playing Louis Litt 1.0.
Hoffman also played one of the guys doing the torturing in the first ‘Hostel.’
Rick Hoffman stole the movie in Hostel, by playing Quentin Tarrantino, basically.
It is a play on words; alluding to the fact that they are “suits” (businessmen/lawyers) and the fact that they handle civil cases (suits).
David Costabile was also in Season 5 of The Wire as a newspaper editor.
You could just have Sarah Rafferty walking down a hallway on a loop and I’d happily watch it.
David Costabile will always be Mel’s poor husband from Flight of the Conchords to me.
Patrick J. Adams was also Tyra’s out of town businessman fling in Season 1 of Friday Night Lights.
no mention of Gina Torres is complete without Cleopatra 2525
In the year 2525, there are women with the will to survive!
Wasn’t Gina Torres a recurring character in Alias?
Yes. She had an accent.
Rick Hoffman had a particularly chilling role in Hostel.
Fun note, Rick Hoffman was also in this fantastic short film also starring Chris Parnell
Even more fun note, Rick Hoffman was in the excellent Oscar Nominated short film with Kevin Pollak, “Our Time is Up.”
