15 Times You Might Have Seen Stephen Colbert And Not Known It

So much going on in the world of late night TV right now — Dave’s leaving, Colbert is moving to the Ed Sullivan Theater, and Jimmy Fallon hangs out with Stevie Nicks and Nirvana. It’s almost too much to take in at once.

As with any big change in the media, some on the internet are upset. They’re crying about Colbert not being funny out of character. Our own Jeff Sorensen debunked that lie yesterday with a roundup of clips proving Colbert is funny even when he’s not acting like an idiot.

He’s got plenty of experience being funny acting like an idiot outside of The Daily Show and The Colbert Report, too though. In fact, if you watched any sketch comedy show in the 1990s that never made it past one season, Stephen Colbert was probably on it.

1. Missing Persons, Chet Davies — 1993

“Cabe… What Kind Of Name Is That?”

2. Exit 57, cast member — 1995-1996

various episodes

3. The Dana Carvey Show, cast member — 1996

various episodes

4. Spin City, Frank — 1996

“The Competition”

5. SNL, The Ambiguously Gay Duo, ACE — 1996-2011

various episodes

6. The Chris Rock Show, Siggorette Announcer — 1997

“Episode #1.5”

7. Shock Asylum, Dr. Drew Dewalt — 1997