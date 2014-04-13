15 Times You Might Have Seen Stephen Colbert And Not Known It

So much going on in the world of late night TV right now — Dave’s leaving, Colbert is moving to the Ed Sullivan Theater, and Jimmy Fallon hangs out with Stevie Nicks and Nirvana. It’s almost too much to take in at once.
As with any big change in the media, some on the internet are upset. They’re crying about Colbert not being funny out of character. Our own Jeff Sorensen debunked that lie yesterday with a roundup of clips proving Colbert is funny even when he’s not acting like an idiot.
He’s got plenty of experience being funny acting like an idiot outside of The Daily Show and The Colbert Report, too though. In fact, if you watched any sketch comedy show in the 1990s that never made it past one season, Stephen Colbert was probably on it.
1. Missing Persons, Chet Davies — 1993
“Cabe… What Kind Of Name Is That?”
2. Exit 57, cast member — 1995-1996
various episodes
3. The Dana Carvey Show, cast member — 1996
various episodes
4. Spin City, Frank — 1996
“The Competition”
5. SNL, The Ambiguously Gay Duo, ACE — 1996-2011
various episodes
6. The Chris Rock Show, Siggorette Announcer — 1997
“Episode #1.5”
7. Shock Asylum, Dr. Drew Dewalt — 1997
if you don’t remember Colbert as Chuck Noblet, what are you even doing in life.
Or as Phil Ken Sebben. Did you not get that thing I sent you?
You are correct
Loved “Strangers with Candy.” Totally underrated show. lol
Is it underrated? I never hear anyone say anything but good things about it, and it has an 8.2 on IMDb.
Underwatched I would say is more appropriate
HA HA…. Loins.
I need to watch Strangers With Candy again. His wife plays his mom. It’s wonderfully twisted.
I remember Venture Bros was the first time I was disappointed with Colbert. He didn’t reprise his role as Prof Impossible for a pivotal episode, and there was this whole stink about how he didn’t have time for “small time” roles, though that may have been a publicist saying that.
It definitely was a publicist. I recall the more-or-less exact wording being, “Mr. Colbert has neither the time nor the interest to…” something something, reprise this role.
I wish he hadn’t left Venture Bros. Bill Hader’s all well and good, but he can’t really replace Colbert. Then again, Prof. Impossible is kind of a monster, so I guess I don’t fault Colbert for losing interest in playing him.
It should be noted that Stephen Colbert isn’t voicing Professor Impossible in that photo.
Of course not, it’s a photo. Photos don’t have audio.
Man Harvey Birdman is the shit.
not there, THERE!
I went to the urgent care for my fresh case of pharyngitis last night and the doc who saw me looked like a blonder Colbert. I kept expecting him to say something funny but instead all I got was a prescription :(