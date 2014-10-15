All The ‘Archer’ Quotes You Should Be Using In Everyday Conversation

“I swear to god I had something for this.” — Archer
Everyday use: When you want to say something clever but can’t think of anything.
“You’re not my supervisor!” — Cheryl
Everyday use: Whenever you don’t want to do something.
“Holy sh*tsnacks!” — Pam
Everyday use: Any and all moments of surprise.
“Phrasing.” — Archer
Everyday use: When you’re out to dinner with your family.
“Yup.” — Lana
Everyday use: When you know you’re in the right.
“That’s how you get ants.” — Various
Everyday use: When your roommates do just about anything.
“Boop.” — Archer
Everyday use: When someone is just being so darned cute.
“I’m Pacman Jones!” — Pam
Everyday use: When you’re making it rain.
“Read a book.” — Archer
Everyday use: Whenever others don’t get your references.
“Sploosh!” — Various
Everyday use: When something is getting you all hot.
Yup
What, no “Stop, I can only get so erect!”?
is what I was waiting for.
I use this at least once a day. My personal favorite is to ask what the specials are at a restaurant and blurt this out somewhere in the middle.
I’m always partial to, “I’m sorry, I can’t hear you over the sound of my giant, throbbing erection.”
Disappointed there’s no nod to “maybe you should shut your dick holster.”
Yeah, “Shut your dick trap” is my go to.
This list needs more Krieger…I know I use “also yes” on a daily basis.
I like to modify “yes it is, other Barry” for everyday use.
So here’s a thing I learned from my love of Archer. My friends have no clue who Johnny Bench is.
I knew he was a great catcher but had to look up why the references were funny. Big hands…
Now it all makes sense!
Sterling:”Okay your own fingers.”
Mallory:”what”,
Sterling for the win: ” johnny bench called.”
Seriously, I watch all of the season in succession and then start back over at the beginning and do it again. “you don’t?”
A little column A, a little column B. Oh, and “Noop!” (instead of nope).
I accuse my cat of being a fox-eared asshole on a regular basis.
Yelling “OUTLAW COUNTRY” during moments of badassery is fun, too.
OUTLAW DIFFERENT COUNTRY
Awww, Piggly….
“aww, piggly 2”
Awww, Goatley. . .
This list could be 5 pages long and it still wouldn’t do Archer justice.
Other favorites of mine include:
“Shut up, Food”
“He totally looks like a Shane”
“Shiro Kabocha”
And playing the Losing Horn from the Price is Right.
There are 5 of these that I use every day and 2 or 3 more from the comments section as well. God I love this show.
This time you nailed the list. Well done.
One of my favorites is Malory’s “I will literally die.” Remarks. I use that every now and again.
*Well, you say that
*Who am I, …?
*D’uh and or hello
*Also yes
*Who
*That was bad, i can do better, come back to me
*You’re just set on doing this? huh?
*That was totally ninja!
*This one knows what i’m talking about.
*Wait, wait wait, do you hear that?
I say “Outlaw Country” every time I see Judy Greer, which is about every 20 mins now with those hamster phone commercials
Dooks. Double dooks.
Bah da badda badda da da… Cocaine!
I brought some oyster crackers and jelly.
*Holds up 1 finger while chugging something.
“When they’re dead, they’re just Hookers!”
I probably use that more than a person should.
‘Cocain Puddin!’
Or at work ‘What are you beating on it’s not a tractor!’
Its “why are you banging on shit?! Its not a tractor! Lol
Until other Barry just couldn’t take it anymore.
…I mean I was embarrassed for her
My eye what did you do to my eye!
Phrasing is my main go to line.
I sent a picture to my wife of my dog’s new chew toy. She destroyed it after playing with it for 10 mins. I captioned the pic with “this is why she can’t have nice things.
I know a roller derby player named Ballz Deep. Every time his name is said I yell out “Benioit!”
I use “be careful with the cap, it likes falls off for like, no reason” whenever I hand someone a pen.
“or… whatever”, “something something danger zone” and “oh hello hookworm” are my go-tos
this show needs to be back in my life
I use literally and figuratively in everyday conversation. This show has too many quotes to settle with 10.
I’M SORRY, YOUR AUTHORITY IS NOT RECOGNIZED IN FORT KICKASS!!!
“Rien Poortvliet called and wants you to pose for his next book.”
“Boom, Bumper”
“and Randy Roughhouse over here”
“A R.U.S.E you idiot”
“Half?, Still a baller move master P would be proud”
“Why don’t you try the diner down the street Since your in to Greek, get it?”
“Rabbert Kline”
” Can i have the Rabbit, and the lettuce to since they’re brothers?”
Okay I’ll Stop apologies for having fun with this.
“Ya dicknuts!”-Pam
I’m partial to:
“I can do both.”
“Grill me a cheese.”
List of Archer’s favorite movies [www.vunify.com]
Yup, just the tip, phrasing, and sploosh are genuinely part of my everyday lexicon. Rampage I use whenever I discuss the last six episodes of season 8 of 24.
Also, I probably use “spoiler alert, it sucks” way too often
If you aren’t complimenting the chicks you nail for being the “Pele of anal,” you are doing it wrong.
Also, talking to myself as other Barry is a daily occurrence.
I’ll start using these as soon as I’m through all of my MST3K quotes.
“That’s like Eggs 101.”
Et tu, Brutus?
Et me, buddy.
MAWP
“What are you hourly?”
Perfect for work.
“… and shut up… and shut up again.”
Harder to use at work.
Dukes!
Who am I? Ronnie White?! – Famed US Memory expert?… But seriously I already use most of these on a daily. Like 17/20.
also… “try not to drown it.”
Noah: Do you even know what Extant means?
Archer: Do you know what License to kill means?
Noah: I’ll write another one..
Archer; And the world holds its breath,,,
Pam: (looking at Cosmo pic of Burt Reynolds)
I’m so wet you could literally drown an infant down there,