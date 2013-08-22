20 Fun, Obscure Facts About The Cast Of ‘Boardwalk Empire’ That You Might Not Know

Boardwalk Empire returns on September 8th, and at this point, it really has become my favorite fall series of the year. While The Walking Dead can be brilliant, but very inconsistent, and while Homeland has dropped off after its first season, Boardwalk Empire has managed to grow into a better show each successive season, culminating last season in a phenomenal year that elevated the likes of Charlie Cox, Jack Huston, and Stephen Graham into stand-out supporting performers.
That’s been the blessing of Boardwalk Empire, too: It has such a sprawling cast, that even when characters are picked off, there’s someone else to mature into the season’s scene stealer. This year, in addition to the phenomenal returning cast, will also see the introduction of characters played by Ron Livingston and Jeffrey Goddamn Wright, and an elevated role for Michael K. Williams’ Chalky White.
It should be a fantastic fourth season, one of the major highlights in a crowded Sunday night field. Before the season kicks off, however, I thought we’d take a look at some of the more interesting, surprising, and fascinating facts about the cast of Boardwalk Empire.
1. Before he became an actor, Steve Buscemi spent four years as a firefighter in the Little Italy section of NY. In fact, after 9/11, he showed up to his old fire house and worked 12 hour shifts every day for a week.
2. Back in 2001, Steve Buscemi was stabbed four times, including once IN THE NECK and nearly died in a bar brawl, along with Vince Vaughn, after two North Carolinians picked a fight with Vaughn when the girlfriend of one of the men hit on him. The guy who stabbed Buscemi, a college kid, was sentenced to 25 months in prison, and Buscemi still has a scar on his cheek, though it is covered in heavy makeup for his film and television appearances.
3. Steve Buscemi also auditioned for George Costanza on Seinfeld.
4. Steve Buscemi is also best friends with Stanley Tucci (in fact, he was the best man at Tucci’s wedding to Felicity Blunt, who is Emily Blunt’s sister, making Tucci and Jon Krasinski brothers-in-law). I mentioned this in a Sons of Anarchy piece, but it’s worth re-mentioning that Buscemi is also close friends with Mark Boone Junior, who was Buscemi’s writing/theater partner in the early part of their career. Here’s a rare live performance of the two from way, way back in the day.
Buscemi is also married to this woman, Jo Andres.
5. Michael Pitt, who played Jimmy Darmody in Boardwalk Empire, is the guitarist and singer for the Nirvana-sounding band Pagoda.
6. Back in 2002, Michael Pitt and his then girlfriend Alexis Dziena were in Joey Ramone’s music video for “What a Wonderful World.”
7. Pitt also played Henry in Dawson’s Creek, a gig he landed after someone in casting at Dawson’s saw his stage work.
8. Kelly MacDonald’s screen debut was in Trainspotting, where she can be seen nude. However, she refuses now to do nude scenes, and in fact, won’t even be filmed in a bikini.
9. Michael Shannon’s very first screen role was in House of Pain’s video, Every Mother’s Nightmare. It’s super cool to see a young General Zod in this, but I would advise you to do so on mute. The song is terrible.
10. For whatever reason, Michael Shannon has also been in a ton of Michael Bay movies, including the Bay produced Kangaroo Jack, which has to feel like some kind of career low for the guy.
And though everyone already knows this, if I don’t mention it, I’ll get yelled at: Shannon was also in Groundhog Day.
Also in the first few Band of Brothers episodes.
Along with Acevedo, who I more recognize from Oz and Band of Brothers than Fringe but different strokes.
Yeah, Acevedo is forever an “Oz” inmate to me.
Check out Stephen Graham in This is England if you want to picture him as a bad ass. A terrifying, monstrously racist bad ass.
According to Doug Stanhope Michael Pitt is also a junkie, he’s in his celebrity death pool because he got fired from boardwalk empire for his drug problems.
As much as I enjoy Doug Stanhope, how the fuck would he even know?
Stanhope said on his podcast that he’s friends with one of the producers or something on that show. It could be bullshit, but that seems like a pretty retarded thing to just make up.
He goes to my boxing gym and is there regularly and has been going for over a year. Doesn’t look like a guy who has a drug problem.
He might be training to beat up and rob his heroin dealer, but blame Stanhope if this rumor is incorrect.
@DeezNutz13 To be fair, it’s not necessarily easy to pick out an addict. The dude could be a high functioning coke fiend or something.
Either way, though, the only stories I’ve ever heard about Michael Pitt have made him sound an absolute fucking train wreck. Terrible attitude, treats people poorly, shows up late, tries to phone in parts… substance abuse wouldn’t surprise me at all.
“Jeffrey Goddamn Wright” is indeed the proper way to address the man.
Man, I’m fucking pumped for this season.
Jeffrey Wright is criminally unappreciated.
Why isn’t he in more stuff? After seeing Syriana, I figured he’d had a full mantel by now.
Wee typo there. Jack Huston’s granddaddy was John Huston.
Kelly MacDonald did right. She showed off body when it are young and tight. Now she is in her late thirties with two kids. I don’t think we need to see that on TV.
I am so ridiculously excited for this season! Boardwalk has such an awesome cast. Hopefully there will be more Shannon and Houston this season.
Well, considering the show is heading towards the rise of Al Capone, i’d say it’s very likely Shannon will be getting seen more often this season.
Yeah, Kelly McDonald’s nude scene in Trainspotting was an important moment in the adolescence of countless young men of my generation. I can understand her not wanting to try to top that.
She was born to play witches like Michael Shannon was born to play Frankenstein’s monsters.
Michael K. White even looks like a badass _in a freakin’ Madonna video_
Angela Darmody’s music is not good. But she is very pretty and her relationship with Richard was one of my favorite parts of the show, very sweet and warming in comparison to the bedlam around them.
Pretty much everything connected to Richard is gold.
The name of the band is “Every Mother’s Nightmare” and the song is entitled “House of Pain”.
Not the other way around. I was confused when I listened to the song and it didn’t appear to be the band that did “Jump Around”.
Also, related I guess, I live in Park Slope where we have a tradition of putting stuff out on the stoop for people to take that we don’t want to keep for a stoop sale. Mr. Buscemi did this ALL THE TIME. So much so that a blog started to chronicle it all (doll heads, baskets etc.) The blogger stopped when asked but there was an entry about a Big Lebowski hat being on that stoop and I’m still major bummed I didn’t get to run down and get it.
actually I know Annie Parisse from The Pacific and Rubicon.
This show freaking rocks. That is all.
Interesting facts. Cool that Michael Pitt is into punk rock and has connections to some of the genre’s icons. Joey Ramone did a nice job on the song.
