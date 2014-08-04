A Breakthrough And A Moment Of Profound Hope In This Week’s Incredible ‘The Leftovers’

“Guest” essentially took us through Nora’s epiphany, from a life in which she refused to let go of her departed family members to her eventual meeting with Holy Wayne in New York City, who — it turned out — really did have the ability to take away the pain. But it wasn’t a mystical ability or anything. The man just knows how to give really, really great hugs, and he takes Paypal.
Nora had been going through the motions of her old life for the past three years. She continued to buy groceries for her departed kids, and continued to act as though she were eating meals with them. The news that Matt gave her about her husband — who had been sleeping with the kids’ preschool teacher — seemed to come almost as a relief to Nora. It allowed her, in a way, to at least let go of her husband, and in her divorce, she appeared to feel a sense of liberation. That led her to spontaneously ask Kevin to run off to Miami with her for the weekend, only to be gently rebuffed. “F**k your daughter!” Awkward.
Instead, Nora went to her conference in New York, and we found out a little more about her job. Insurance companies refuse to pay benefits for the departed, and her company at least offers them some money, if they answer a bunch of painfully personal questions, which her company is using in an attempt to find a pattern between all those departed (no luck in that department yet, so it seems, though I think we can rule out Frosted Flakes). Of course, others think there’s more to it, and that Nora’s company is paying out money to silence people so that they don’t reveal the reality of the situation, which they think has something to do with a weapon that has the ability to target human matter and leave almost no residue. (I don’t know that there’s anything to that, but — as we saw last week, with the government basically incinerating the bodies of cult members — there’s definitely a government conspiracy/cover-up going on.)
I agree with a lot of what you said, but I thought it was pretty clear that she’s working for a branch of the government, not some third-party company.
Also, you didn’t mention the playground scene. The girl that was in charge of the kids was AFRAID to see Nora; whether she knew who Nora was or not, it was unnerving to see a woman sullenly looking at a playground full of children (which is totally legit, as there are obviously crazy people everywhere). She looks for Nora at the appointed time at the end of the episode, Nora’s not there, and you can see relief wash over the young woman’s face. That’s pretty telling.
The women knew who Nora was. This is the woman that Nora’s husband cheated with.
Oh, I didn’t get that it was the teacher he cheated with; I just assumed it was because Nora showed up at the same time every day to watch the kids. But that’s a good call.
im slow too, makes sense, i guess she needed a sign on her neck, i guess im getting old.
This episode was indeed great. Carrie Coon is an amazing actress and her performance has made this episode my favorite of the series so far. I really like these “LOST” like episodes that focus on one specific character. BTW, I am totally shipping Nora and Kevin.
Shipping them harder than I’ve shipped anyone in ages.
To me, Tom Noonan will always be the vacuum cleaner salesman that Mulder thinks killed his sister in X-Files. Great creep.
He’ll always be the guy who gave the autopsy of Jesus on Louie to scare the shit out of the Catholic kids.
He’ll always be the Tooth Fairy to me.
Yep, Tooth Fairy…kept thinking, don’t go up there, he’ll put mirrors in your eyes and rape you!
I thought he was better than Fiennes. Just his stature gives him an edge.
I’m happy to see Coon get a good chunk of playing time even if it’s just the preseason; he’s probably not going to see as many goal line touches as he usually does with Eddie Lacy looking so strong this year.
/this comment was inspired by Rex Reed’s review of “Cabin in the Woods.”
Nice Packers reference!
Coon’s a grinder, no doubt about it. Just picks up the lunchpail and hardhat and goes to work.
A. They wimped out and “hushed” the Slayer lyrics until the chorus. Fucking nut up.
B. Tom Noonan is the best Lechter villain ever.
C. This whole episode felt like it had nothing to do with the series until the end.
Nobody better hurt Nora. NOBODY!!!! DO YOU HEAR ME, GUILTY REMNANT!?!?
They better not!! Nora is just too freakin cute. I have the biggest crush on her.
Tom Noonan is The Ripper from Last Action Hero. And if you’re in Last Action Hero, it trumps anything else you’ve done in your career. (This includes you, F. Murray Abraham and Tywin Lannister)
I feel like Nora giving her PayPal information to Holy Wayne is going to come back to haunt her, with the government’s focus on him (e.g. the raid on his desert compound).
I am really curious about the difference in how the government treats the Guilty Remnant vs. Holy Wayne. They seem so keyed in on HW, and seem to care so little about the GR (they just burned Gladys without even looking into the GR). Does the GR have some sort of connection to the Feds that is keeping them safe?
It’s probably more that it’s a shitty, inconsistent show.
@BIlly Yellowcorn – Sorry that Lost hurt you so bad, brah. Stop watching if you don’t like it.
@Mataran Raja – I’m under the impression that Wayne is on some higher-level; like it almost goes beyond cult status. Prominent people are seeking him out, he’s got a very heavily-guarded compound (or did). Also, he’s raking in a LOT of money with all this ‘taking away the pain’ stuff.
So he’s got money, power, weapons. Like a more charismatic David Koresh (remember, that’s what they were talking about at the conference when Nora has her run-in with that other lady that wasn’t actually impersonating her). Perhaps he just ranks higher on the extermination list?
I never watched Lost besides an episode here and there because some (former) friend kept raving it was the best thing since sliced bread.
If I hold Lindyhof accountable or his shitty writing, it is based upon his terrible screenwriting more than his TV shows.
It’s not that I don’t like this show, it just is really shitty (eye-rollingly) more times than it’s great. I’ll see it through to the end because the talent involved is excellent (more often than not), but they need to pull their shit together story wise.
Man, I genuinely enjoy watching this show, but Dustin’s hyperbole makes me want to hate it.
Did all the missing people come back? No? Screw it.
This is series has really been a slow burn, punctuated by two episodes that take place between a brother and sister that were excellent.
I don’t know if I’d call this one of the best shows on TV, but I’ve definitely been sold in sticking around.
Show is still very unbelievable on so many details. It’s like they did zero research and just thought that things could happen like this so go with it. Few of my complaints this week:
-Anyone ever shot a revolver before? I remember my first few times being a little unsure how it would go and it would kick up on me. I have a feeling that in real life the girl would have shot her in the throat. (Will say it was kind of realistic that she ended up getting shot in the upper chest)
-So they have a conference and this was either the second or third year that Nora went. However nobody knew her and you don’t need an ID to sign in?
-I liked that they tied in Holy Wayne. However, all you have to do is yell at someone in a bar and a pay a guy $1000 and you get to meet him? He’s a wanted fugitive running from the feds, I think he would be a little more careful about allowing government employees seeing him.
-I know it will never be explained, but why does she carry the gun with her everywhere? And how did she get it to the hotel? Didn’t it show her getting out of a taxi before wading through the mob? Also fire every employee of that hotel…
So once again, come for the strange supernatural occurrence and stay for the bad interactions by beautiful people with plot holes abound.
I know right? Like that second dirty “martini” she had at the hotel was made with 3 parts vermouth only 1 parts gin and we’re supposed to believe this guy tending bar in manhattan? Couldn’t even focus after that.
This is the most nitpicky horseshit ever. You sound like a fun person to talk to
Sorry if I like things to sound a little believable… How about this idea? This show is what Breaking Bad would have been if they introduced Walt but never showed him again after the pilot and then focused on Hank for the rest of the series. Oh and if Breaking Bad had shitty writers.
I actually think a show about Hank would be a great spin off. He was a fantastic character in his own right. Would the show be breaking bad great? Most likely not, than again most shows aren’t. I find the show believable enough, I mean as believable as a show about people disappearing into thin air can be.
Tom Noonan made Last Action Hero.
I’m not sure if I like Nora Durst more than Molly Solverson but they are both great.
Tom Noonan now looks like an older Pete from 30 Rock
Also makes sense because you know Pete would join a cult.
Jesus, Nora is goddamn cute.
I was totally shocked to discover Nora’s married to Senator Lockhart from Homeland IRL.
– One of the conference topics was “Prenatal Departure.” That certainly seems to support the pro-choice side of the debate. I mean, if they’re considered “alive” for the purposes of The Rapture, then they’re considered alive for the purposes of abortion. Or, maybe only fetuses who were 25 weeks or older were raptures. INQUIRING MINDS WANT TO KNOW.
I think you mean pro-life.
Exactly. The ideology of the writers for all these Uproxx sites never ceases to come through, even when it makes them sound stupid w/r/t what they themselves write!
I’ve been on the fence about this show until this episode. I’m all in now. A phenomenal hour of television. Perfect pacing, pathos, character development, world building and emotional heights the show had not yet reached. Loved every second of it.
I still have a lot of issues with this show as a whole, but admittedly the acting has been fantastic top-to….well, the Garvey children are both pretty weak, but the adult actors have been uniformly terrific. Carrie Coon is a real find, she was stealing scenes in every episode and just dominated her own episode.
The reverend is definitely not the most likable character on the show. Sure he looks good next to the GR but remember his thing is to print out loads of copies of slanderous propaganda saying people got taken due to their vices (or in the religious case for sinning). Kevin is definitely still the most likable even with his off the hinge personality.
I thought he was saying there was nothing special about them. Either way, kind of a dick.
Let’s not forget he may have straight up murdered someone, but by all means keep judging the shit out of the departed people.
Tom Noonan. “Manhunter”
[www.slantmagazine.com]
Fuck Ralph (pronounced r-ALF) Fiennes.
I remember Noonan as the Ripper (and also briefly, and perhaps more memorably, as himself) in Last Action Hero.
FYI: Venn is a guy’s name, not an acronym.
this episode was the first night where i could actually *somewhat* agree with all of the criticisms this show gets about being “slow.” it felt like it dragged a bit, and there was still a good amount of stuff happening. otherwise, this show isn’t half as “slow moving” as most of the armchair critics like to vocalize about it.
One quick question, who called Nora on her home answering machine when she got home from nyc? I totally missed what was said
Her brother.
If fetuses are “considered alive” for the Rapture, that supports the exact OPPOSITE of what you wrote.