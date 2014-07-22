A ‘Community’ Star Is Getting A Show To Call His Very Own

You might have heard that this show about communities, or something, is coming back for a sixth season, but that doesn’t mean its actors can’t find work elsewhere. Proof: Ken Jeong will star in an MTV comedy, Ken Jeong Made Me Do It, but don’t worry, he won’t leave Dan Harmon (c)hanging.
The comedy entry revolves around 22-year-old Andy, who, after catching his girlfriend cheating, accidentally rear-ends Jeong’s fancy car. Taking pity on Andy, Jeong takes it upon himself to teach him how to man up. Jeong will play himself, with the casting lifting the contingency on the pilot. The pilot will not prevent Jeong from returning to Community, with the MTV entry working around the in-demand actor’s schedule. (Via)
Good luck fat dog’ing your talents over to MTV, Mr. Jeong.
So a show pretty much based on that What if your friend was Ken Jeong Miller lite commercial?
Sounds like it’s based on the Jerry pilot from Seinfield.
@MulliganNY exactly what I logged in to say.
it would’ve been a lot better if a Judge forced the kid to be Ken Jeongs butler
@Watanabex *slow clap* Take the rest of the day off. You’ve earned it!
“You’re out of Pledge.”
“Again? There’s no wood in the apartment!”
I want that banner pic inside me so bad. Mmmmm…
Yeah, I knew coming into this article Kate Upton wouldn’t be involved or that there would be more pictures of Kate Upton, but I read it anyway. If she wasn’t there I would have skipped right past this post like I assume 99.75% of everyone else who clicked on it. Well played, Kurp.
Ken Jeong is only good in a very limited role. If you try to push him to the forefront, he becomes intensely irritating.
Oh good. The one character I least want to see. Seriously, I’d rather see Leonard on his own show.
Alternate headline: Worst Part of Community Gets Another Job.
And yet my pilot for “Alison Brie’s Bikini Giggle Challenge” has gone unsold.
Meh. I’ve never thought he was very funny. He’s okay in tiny, tiny doses. I can’t see him successfully leading his own show, especially one with such a stupid premise.
It’s on MTV. He doesn’t need talent or a script or a premise or anything .
How about a series starring Kate Upton’s left breast as a smart aleck PI in the Jim Rockford mode. Pass the Torch.
What about righty? The tough chief that has the mayor on his back?
…The mayor played by the rest of Kate Upton?
I heard the creators of “Dads” were hard at work on a buddy comedy for Ken Jeong and Kate Upton called “Tits and the Chinaman.”
Unlike “Dads”, I would actually watch that…
Brilliant idea, Otto Man!
Regardless of the banner image, I was hoping to click through and see that this was an article about another beloved Community character. Sorry ‘Pop Pop’ it’s just not your time yet.