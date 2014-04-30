A Doughnut Store Employee Printed A Mitch Hedberg Quote On A Customer’s Receipt

I know through experience that I can go an entire day speaking only in Simpsons references (and what a prom it was), but I’m pretty sure I could do the same with Mitch Hedberg quotes. He’s one of the greatest comedians of all-time, and who doesn’t love it when Comedy Central Presents bits are mangled and paraphrased by people who aren’t one of the greatest comedians of all-time? It’s better to know the exact thing you’re reciting, like this attentive Freshest Donut Pros employee, who was “given the ability to control what gets printed on the receipts at the doughnut shop where I work.”
Here’s the first thing the Hedhead did.
Sure beats some bullsh*t about peace from Gandhi.
dental plan!
lisa needs braces…
Mitch Hedberg would’ve been a god on twitter. Such a brilliant/hilarious man. RIP.
Man, I wanna work there…
“I used to do a lot of drugs……..I mean, I still do, but I used to too………”
This one makes me sad now, for obvious reasons.
I wish my clothes were made out of blankets…
Dude didn’t even get a tip.
They paid cash so a tip could have gone in the jar. I’m assuming the tip line is only in play during credit transactions.
“‘We are the world, we are the children, we are the ones who make a brighter day, so let’s start giving.’ Remember that song honey? The night I fucked you in the pet cemetery.”
Jesus Christ I forgot about that one. So amazing.
dental plan!
If you’re accused of murder, that receipt is your alibi.
Thats just one of many ludicrous scenarios.
Thanks Patrice.
File it under ‘D’ … for ‘doughnut’
Don’t act like I didn’t get that donut!!”
“It’s for a duck!”
If donuts got you drunk, police would be all fucked up
I seen a Wino eating grapes once. I was like Dude, you have to wait.
If you want to talk to me after the show…….I’ll be fucking surprised.
“My hotel doesn’t have a 13th Floor because of superstition, but c’mon man…people on the 14th Floor, you know what Floor you’re really on. “What room are you in?” “14.01”. “No, you’re not. Jump out of window, you’ll die earlier!”.
My personal favorite: “My belt holds my pants up, but the belt loops hold my belt up. I don’t really know what’s happening down there. Who is the real hero?”
The word wrapping on this is killing me.
Great Job.
Whenever I hear Mitch Hedberg’s donut joke, I can’t help but think about Patrice O’Neal’s receipt paper trail bit: [on.cc.com]
We lost these amazing comics way too soon…
“This shirt is dry clean only. Which means…it’s dirty”