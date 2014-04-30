A Doughnut Store Employee Printed A Mitch Hedberg Quote On A Customer’s Receipt

04.30.14 4 years ago 26 Comments

I know through experience that I can go an entire day speaking only in Simpsons references (and what a prom it was), but I’m pretty sure I could do the same with Mitch Hedberg quotes. He’s one of the greatest comedians of all-time, and who doesn’t love it when Comedy Central Presents bits are mangled and paraphrased by people who aren’t one of the greatest comedians of all-time? It’s better to know the exact thing you’re reciting, like this attentive Freshest Donut Pros employee, who was “given the ability to control what gets printed on the receipts at the doughnut shop where I work.”

Here’s the first thing the Hedhead did.

Sure beats some bullsh*t about peace from Gandhi.

Via Reddit

Around The Web

TAGSDOUGHNUTSMITCH HEDBERGMITCH HEDBERG IS THE BEST

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP