A Fan-Favorite From ‘Lost’ Is Coming To ‘Game Of Thrones’

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje is most famous for playing Mr. Eko on Lost, but when not talking to Smoke Monsters, he’s had a successful career, appearing in Thor: The Dark World, The Bourne Identity, and Oz. He’ll return to HBO next year as Malko on Game of Thrones. Who’s Malko? Well, no one knows — as Vulture notes, he doesn’t “appear anywhere in George R.R. Martin’s books.”
My best guess is Moqorro, a very tall and very intimidating red priest, though considering how many things are changing from the books to the show, he might as well be Rickon Stark.
A Moqorro stand-in seems like the most obvious choice, but then why change the name? He also would’ve been an awesome Areo Hotah, but he’s already been cast, so that’s out.
how can he be Moqorro if theres no Victarion yet? OMG I hope this means Victarion is coming!!!!!!
Oh, he could also be a Summer Islander in you-know-who’s story, or a badass gladiator in another character’s story.
