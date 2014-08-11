A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Died Days After Shooting His First Scenes

Four days after shooting his first scenes for Game of Thrones, Irish actor J.J. Murphy died on Friday night at the age of 86. Murphy was set to play Ser Denys Mallister, the oldest member of the Night’s Watch, and according to the Belfast Telegraph, he “told friends he was excited to be working on the series, which is currently shooting its fifth season in Northern Ireland.”

He worked for many years at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast where internationally renowned actors like Liam Neeson and Ciaran Hinds learned their craft alongside him. Mr Murphy was also a long standing member of Equity, the actors’ trade union. (Via)

It’s unknown at this time whether producers will recast Mallister, or rewrite his scenes.

Via Belfast Telegraph