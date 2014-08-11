A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Died Days After Shooting His First Scenes

#Game of Thrones
Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.11.14 6 Comments

Four days after shooting his first scenes for Game of Thrones, Irish actor J.J. Murphy died on Friday night at the age of 86. Murphy was set to play Ser Denys Mallister, the oldest member of the Night’s Watch, and according to the Belfast Telegraph, he “told friends he was excited to be working on the series, which is currently shooting its fifth season in Northern Ireland.”

He worked for many years at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast where internationally renowned actors like Liam Neeson and Ciaran Hinds learned their craft alongside him.

Mr Murphy was also a long standing member of Equity, the actors’ trade union. (Via)

It’s unknown at this time whether producers will recast Mallister, or rewrite his scenes.

Via Belfast Telegraph

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesJ.J. MURPHYR.I.P.

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP