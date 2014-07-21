A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fan Had The Correct Reaction To Being At The Same Wedding As Walder Frey

Since “The Red Wedding” episode of Game of Thrones aired in June 2013, actor David Bradley has either been invited to ALL the weddings, or no weddings. On one hand, who wouldn’t want to take a picture with Walder Frey, like a Redditor recently did? On the other, well, at least your entire family is there. Makes the funeral much easier to plan. Here’s a happier pic.

Poor Roose Bolton. No one wants his picture.

