A Jerk Motorcyclist Gets What He Deserves When He Confronts A Reporter

KRON 4 reporter Stanley Roberts seems like the kind of tattle-tale who was a teacher’s pet in middle school, but to his credit, his snitching hasn’t resulted in any stitching, and he’s turned it into a career. In his most recent “People Behaving Badly” segment, he caught a motorcyclist breakin’ the law. When the guy on the bike realizes he’s being filmed, he confronts Roberts, and WHAT HAPPENS NEXT…might not surprise you, but there’s some tasty comeuppance to chew on. Thanks, real-life Perd Hapley!
Perd caught him ridin dirty.
Dammit, beat me to it
Beat everyone to it!
I enjoyed that enough that I’m now worried about karmic backlash to my schadenfreude.
Right? This isn’t the kind of video I normally even watch, but I just approvingly nodded at my monitor.
So he had a problem with people filming him, even though no one could’ve known it was him because he was wearing a helmet? A problem he later rectified when he walked over to the camera, took off his helmet and said “Don’t film me.”
Brilliant.
lol san francisco
People who are driving with no insurance and a suspended license generally aren’t the best and brightest that society has to offer.
So we’re just gonna completely ignore the fact that he politely told the guy that he would try to fuck himself?
I believe we are meant to silently applaud that. As you do.
Actually, I found it super funny when the reporter said “I’ll try, but it might be kinda difficult,” and then the biker said “then get your boyfriend to do it for you.” Ordinarily, this would not be worth mention, but a homophobic slur in San Francisco – long considered the gay capital of the world by those of us who for one reason or another don’t know any gay people – seems particularly poorly informed.
I guess the cop is the motorcyclist’s boyfriend, since he’s getting fucked there at the end?
Seriously, the subtle gay dig in San Fransisco of all places made this even funnier.
“Go fuck yourself.”
“Well ah that would be difficult.”
“Then get your boyfriend to do it.”
*Patting self on back for cleverness*
damnit, you posted this after I loaded the page and I never reloaded to check for more, even though the yellow bar said two new comments.
This was also one of my favorite parts of this clip.
*High Five for thinking alike*
*But seriously, no homo*
you guys should try docking
Man, he was being a fag about getting filmed.
it wasn’t a dig. we just assume everyone here is either into dudes or some tech nerd incapable of having a girlfriend.
The only this missing is “With all due respect…”
Every time I see a guy who looks as skeezy as this driving the speed limit and using turn signals, I just assume there’s a warrant out.
Turn signals are a bit much. But I drive the speed limit and make sure I don’t go down the wrong way on a ramp.
How dare you promise comeuppance and not provide a video where this asshole crushed by a passing semi trailer.
I was kind of hoping he’d get hit by a car going the wrong way when he was walking across the off ramp.
I was like “Damn, this reporter is really upbeat when I’m pretty sure that guy’s about to get run over.”
Me too. I wanted some violence.
Reminds me of a friends GF. He came home late to her drunk one night, and told her to keep it down when she was yelking (yell talking) in the other room, to which she replied, “are you threatening me? I’ll call the cops.” She picked up the phone, dialed 9-1-1 and the cops showed up.
Cops talked to him, and he said he had just gotten home from work, trying to go to sleep and she started yelling at him. When they talked to her, they realized she was drunk and started getting belligerent with them. They ran her through the system to find out she had a failure to appear for a hit and run DUI. Oops. 6 months in the poke.
Perd for the ultimate troll of the week
That guy’s a total Perdvert.
That’s what I call my fans.
I’m Perd Hapley.
I seriously thought his comeuppance was going to be getting hit by a car as he was walking away from the reporter.
I was hoping for the fake out, expecting a car to nail him but instead an anvil falls on him or he gets mauled by a panther or something.
This was better than him getting hit.
It’s San Francisco so trampled by a parade of bears.
Stanley Roberts is my kind of guy.
On one hand, the reporter appears to have a highly punchable face. OTOH, that’s why SF dudes should leave the tough guy act to pretty much any other city but SF.
All worked out for the best.
if he had continued he probably would have had a half eaten burrito tossed into his face and wrecked his sweet Harley.
“…putting your camera IN MY FACE!”
I do not think this means what you think it means.
Douchebags goan douche
Seriously, everything about this post, from the write-up to the actual video made me smile. Well done.
The reporter’s tone and inflection is the worst. Speak normally.
Almost as bad as Gio Benitez
He’s probably the Chapter President of the Sons of Ass-hatarchy…
Perd & CHiPs! Cleaning Up Our Roads, One Shit-for-Brains at a Time
STOP THE SNITCHING!!!
Don’t cops in San Francisco have to pass some sort of fitness standard?
Dang, them boys ‘bin hitting the doughnut shop!