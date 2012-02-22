A Lazy Invention That Needs to Exist

Sometimes when you’re watching TV, even the slightest of movements feels like the most colossal of achievements. Let’s say you’ve DEFINITELY not wasted your life on a three-hour “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” marathon on Food Network and want to change the channel to Speed for a four-hour block of “Dumbest Stuff on Wheels” – but you don’t feel like reaching for the remote. What’s an American with terrible taste in TV to do? Well, if Google has their way – and they ALWAYS do – you won’t need your “clicker” anymore.
According to the Los Angeles Times:
In what could be the biggest boost to couch potatoes since the remote control, Google Inc. is developing a technology that would allow a viewer to tell a TV, by voice, to change the channel or even seek out a favorite show or movie.
The first steps of making all this a reality are already being taken by some of the biggest names in the tech industry: Google, Sony Corp., Samsung Electronics Co., LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc.
The Google TV software, available on set-top boxes and Internet-connected TVs, includes a feature that allows viewers to search the Web using voice commands spoken into a handset.
As a kid, when daydreaming about the future, I fantasized not of world peace or a cure for the common cold, but of a time when I could watch “Nick Arcade” for nine hours without moving a muscle. Sadly, they canceled “Nick Arcade” 15 years ago, but the idea itself remains: WE SHALL CALL IT “LA-Z-BOY.” Or if that’s already taken, I dunno, TVoice? It’ll go great with my recliner/toilet hybrid.
If I don’t have a remote in one hand, I’ll just sit there with both hands down my pants, and that would just be weird.
My Dad already shouts at the TV during Two and Half Men and when the Heels are down 5 to a weak team. Do we really need this?
I have a friend who refers to the Gators as “Fucking Assholes” when they are losing.
So….yes. Yes we absolutely do need this. Because I hate watching the Gators and I prefer to watch porn.
I believe Jack Donaghy already proved the hands-free remote is years away.
Indeed, and its misapplication could result in extreme frustration and/or hundreds if not thousands of dollars in property damage.
“Crap”
I wonder what Microsoft’s will have to say about this story since it sound like a blatant rip off of the voice technology used in Kinect.
And here I am using my thumb like a sucker.
I really don’t need my TV turning to CBS every time I fart loudly.
I look forward to complaining to my children (cats) that I used to have to move to change the channel and they don’t know how good they have it.
Finally, yelling at my TV to look me up porn will do more than get weird looks from my mom.
From the picture I thought it was going to be a LOL button on your remote that tweeted lol and the show you were watching.
“Call me Rock God.”
Ugh, I would have to speak? Can’t this stupid thing just read my mind? We can send a man to the Moon but…
Can they set it so that whenever people watching CBS blink it will change the channel? I assure you it won’t harm ratings one iota.
I want to rattle the ice in my empty cocktail glass and have the TV turn to “Mad Men”.
i watch tv so that i don’t have to talk to people. now i have to talk to my tv?
All I know is if the voice recognition is like the one on my Android phone, I’ll be watching a lot of “Huge sopping wet breasts”.
A week after Jobs kicked the bucket they were talking about how one of his last ideas was that Siri would be incorporated into Apple-TV, thus making it stand out. Looks like a race to the marketplace.
TELEVISION ON! PORNOGRAPHY
This is a huge mistake! Dogs will be able to use television.
Looking to bring more bisexual passion to your life? Welcome to=== Datebi.C/0/M ===, the world’s largest bisexual community for no strings attached encounters. Hundreds of thousands pretty girls and handsome guys eager for hookups, bisexual stands, and discreet affairs are active here. Come in and discover the excitement you deserve! u_u
yyu
Wait. They canceled Nick Arcade? Are you telling me that nick network GAS is all reruns? is that how Mike O’maley has time to be on both Guts and Glee? Is Mike O’Maley only allowed to be on shows aimed at tweens that have a one world title starting with “G”