A Lazy Invention That Needs to Exist

Sometimes when you’re watching TV, even the slightest of movements feels like the most colossal of achievements. Let’s say you’ve DEFINITELY not wasted your life on a three-hour “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” marathon on Food Network and want to change the channel to Speed for a four-hour block of “Dumbest Stuff on Wheels” – but you don’t feel like reaching for the remote. What’s an American with terrible taste in TV to do? Well, if Google has their way – and they ALWAYS do – you won’t need your “clicker” anymore.

According to the Los Angeles Times:

In what could be the biggest boost to couch potatoes since the remote control, Google Inc. is developing a technology that would allow a viewer to tell a TV, by voice, to change the channel or even seek out a favorite show or movie. The first steps of making all this a reality are already being taken by some of the biggest names in the tech industry: Google, Sony Corp., Samsung Electronics Co., LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. The Google TV software, available on set-top boxes and Internet-connected TVs, includes a feature that allows viewers to search the Web using voice commands spoken into a handset.

As a kid, when daydreaming about the future, I fantasized not of world peace or a cure for the common cold, but of a time when I could watch “Nick Arcade” for nine hours without moving a muscle. Sadly, they canceled “Nick Arcade” 15 years ago, but the idea itself remains: WE SHALL CALL IT “LA-Z-BOY.” Or if that’s already taken, I dunno, TVoice? It’ll go great with my recliner/toilet hybrid.

