There are plenty of great movies about baseball — like Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch — but few great TV shows about America’s pastime. The list includes Eastbound and Down, Brockmire, the “Homer at the Bat” episode of The Simpsons, and not much else.

A League of Their Own wants to change it.

Based on the classic 1992 movie of the same name, the Amazon series “evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball,” according to the official plot description. “The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it.”

A League of Their Own stars Abbi Jacobson (who also co-created the series with Will Graham), Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, and Nick Offerman in the Tom Hanks role as the male manager of the all-female baseball team. I can’t wait to see which annoying child gets clocked in the face with a glove this time. You can watch the first teaser trailer (set to “Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks) above.

A League of Their Own premieres on August 12.