One of Ron Swanson’s earliest iconic moments on Parks and Recreation was the Pyramid of Greatness. “It’s a perfectly calibrated recipe for maximum personal achievement,” he says about his creation. Categories include Discipline (“the ability to repeat a boring thing over and over again”), Friends (“one to three is sufficient”), and Greatness Itself (“the best revenge”). If Ron were to add two more boxes, they could be Transportation (“never hire someone named Lou”) and Crying in Baseball (“no”).

Nick Offerman has been cast in the Tom Hanks role in Amazon’s A League of Their Own series from creators Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham. He won’t be playing Jimmy Dugan, but rather, Casey “Dove” Porter, the team’s coach. He’s described as a “former Cubs pitcher who is brought in to coach the Rockford Peaches. The character is most famous because his forkball killed a dove in mid-air in the middle of a game. Inspiring and charismatic, Dove was thought to be the next big MLB star, but blew his arm out after three years. Now he’s looking to make his comeback by making the Peaches into champions.” He’s like Henry Rowengartner meets Randy Johnson meets this poor bird.

It’s impossible to get tired of that clip.

Anyway, the A League of Their Own show (which has director Penny Marshall’s blessing) also stars Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez, and Priscilla Delgado. There’s no premiere date yet.

