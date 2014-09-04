A Local Philadelphia Doughnut Chain Is Making David Lynch-Inspired Doughnuts

The first ever major museum exhibition of the work of David Lynch is opening in Philadelphia this month at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, PAFA’s David Lynch: The Unified Field. As you may be aware, Lynch himself attended PAFA and lived in Philadelphia for a time before moving to Los Angeles and producing Eraserhead, which was heavily influenced by his time in Philadelphia.

As such, Federal Donuts, a popular Philadelphia doughnut and fried chicken chain, is going to be releasing a limited edition run of David Lynch-inspired doughnut flavors, which will debut in “mini form” at the exhibition’s opening on September 12th and hit all four Federal Donuts locations (or FedNuts, as us locals call them) September 13th.

Philly Eater writes:

As anyone who’s watched even one episode of Twin Peaks probably knows, Lynch is fiercely reverent of coffee, doughnuts, pie, and the classic American coffee shops that serve them. (If you haven’t seen it, check out the supercut.) That fixation explains three of the four new fancies: Good Coffee, Cherry Pie (which may disappoint if it’s anything short of a miracle), and Chocolate Malted. The actual flavor of the fourth, Blue Velvet, remains something of a mystery.

As I did with the Walking Dead brain beer, I will humbly sacrifice myself to be the guinea pig to sample all of these creations for UPROXX. No, no — don’t try to talk me out of it. Sometimes you just have to take one for the team and this is one of those times. If you don’t hear from me, assume I went into diabetic shock and send my regards to my loved ones.

On that note, here’s that aforementioned supercut: