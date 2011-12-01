A Message From Your New Staff

Good morning, and welcome to Warming Glow 2.0. On behalf of the staff, thank you for coming here to check out the new, scary world of a Matt-less site. We are all extremely excited to have the opportunity to blabber to you about television in short, 300-word bursts throughout the day, often under a large picture of an animal wearing clothes. Our high school guidance counselors are all very, very proud. I’m sure there will be some minor kinks over the next few weeks, but I promise you that we will do everything in our power to make the transition go as smoothly as possible. We appreciate your calm, rational response to these hiccups, and your willingness to hang in there with us as we figure it all out.
[1000 flaming arrows light up the sky]
But enough about that, let’s get into the most important issue: What does this all mean for you? Allow me to walk you through some of the changes you’ll undoubtedly notice over the next few weeks. As Matt mentioned in his farewell announcement, the site will be staffed by a team of writers instead of headed by one editorial voice. Most of the heavy lifting, at least in the short term, will be done by Dustin Rowles of Pajiba, Warming Glow Listmaster General Josh Kurp, and me, your friendly neighborhood Danger Guerrero. We’ll be using this team effort to bring you not only the same steady diet of TV news, dogs, and GIFs that you’ve grown accustomed to, but hopefully more TV-related features and multi-page posts throughout the week. (Sample: 10 Reasons Jeff from “Saved by the Bell” Was A Total Dingus.) YAY! MORE WORDS!
Lindy West will also be joining the staff as a feature contributor. What we’d really like to do is start an “Ask Lindy” mailbag, where she answers your various television questions. I’m especially looking forward to this because Lindy is, like, a girl. A real one! With ladyparts and everything! EEK! It’ll be very nice to have a new, female perspective on the site, so feel free to send all your questions to her at lindy@lindywest.net. She is very much looking forward to your queries about Lifetime Original Movies, “Glee,” and whether or not she will send you pictures of her feet. (Note: Please do not do this, creeps.)
Perhaps most importantly, I want to promise all of you that Corgi Friday will not be going anywhere. I will be inheriting the feature, and handling it personally on a weekly basis. It became a beloved aspect of the site under Matt — justifiably so — and it would be incredibly cruel to take that away from you. Those cute, stubby-legged furballs have become Warming Glow’s spirit animal, and they will continue to be a part of the site as long as I have breath in my lungs and a working login. I’ll also be handling the Warming Glow Twitter and Facebook pages, so I’ll be your de facto point man on interaction. We’re still working out access to the Warming Glow tips inbox, so in the interim, you can send tips, stories, or angry diatribes about how we ruined the site to me at DangerGuerrero@gmail.com. (Please do not ask me for pictures of my feet either, creeps.)
In conclusion, thanks again. We’re just as nervous about all this as you are.
Bring Back Matt!
WHATEVER, YOU’RE NOT MY REAL DAD.
Josh K: upstate NY boy, pro
Dustin Rowles: name kind of sounds like Dusty Rhodes, pro
Lindy: lady parts, pro
DG: Philly fan, con
3 pros vs 1 con. I’ll take it. Feeling pretty confident this site is in good hands. I for one welcome our new Warming Glow overlords.
Bring back Matt!
For serious, though, you guys are gonna be great. Can’t wait to see what’s next.
I for one welcome our new..
No, I just can’t. I used to share my simpons references with Matt. It just doesn’t feel right. I’m going to go watch some episodes of The Cleveland Show, that will be our thing WG 2.0, you’ll see.
sigh… well at least Lindy is funny.
Which person in the banner picture is tech support? The dog or the woman? (and yes, I just referred to the dog as a person, if I learned one thing from Matt’s time on this site, it is that dogs are people too)
Guuuuuuh words! I hate reading so many words especially when constructed into a series of sentences!
DG: Just stick with Alison Brie gifs, gratuitous Simpsons references and overtly gay overtones towards Timothy Olyphant, and you’ll be fine buddy.
I, for one, welcome our new television overlords.
Matt, you will be missed. Good luck in your future endeavors!
Important question for the new boss:
Will the Alison Brie gifs and coverage:
a) incease
b) decrease
c) stay the same?
Wait so NO feet pictures? This is fucking HORSESHIT!
AJ ruined Warming Glow!
…I mean Lindy ruined Deadspin!
No… I remember the days when Will ran Uproxx and Matt was the only person on Deadspin??
I don’t f’in know anymore.
But super cereal, looking forward to the new staff, and also gonna miss Matt.
Alright, there’s my quarterly comment. See ya next year!
Corgi Friday staying! Same love of .gifs! More multipages!
Saved by the Bell….damn, we were on a roll
What if I email pictures of MY feet. That’s not creepy, right?
Since Lindy actually lives in L.A. now, does that mean that we can look forward to her confronting some of the worst people on TV and telling them how much they are a drain on humanity?
Can I expect a multi-page breakdown of how many IHSA regulations were broken during the infamous Slater/Powers vs. Niedick wrestling match?
Here’s my peace offering to everyone: [communitygifs.tumblr.com]
Imagine the new staff as these three (you can decide which of us is Annie), and everything will be OOOOOK.
Look, just make sure I never miss any Breaking Bad news… ever… and we’ll be okay.
That dog doesnt have photoshopped glasses OR a cute hat on. Do you even care about starting my morning off right? I miss Matt already
So asking for pictures of feet is discouraged BUT, what about sending pictures of feet?
Mike Ausiello isn’t joining the team? Drats!
How about some Court TV updates? If only someone had some legal training. No, it’s asking too much.
O.K., how about pictures of feet and legs? Less creepy that way.
On the Internet, no one knows you’re a dog.
Welcome, new bosses! Waste my afternoons with funny animal videos and we’re cool.
Can we ask Lindy about all her loud sex or just TV stuff?
What about pictures of dog feet?
What if I sent you a picture of this rash I have? It’s getting worse.
This new site design sucks!
DG, was UPROXX waiting for you to pass the bar before they gave you editing responsibilities?
Matt quit yesterday? Funny, I thought he quit six months ago. *rimshot*
/please don’t call me and berate me, Matt. I’m just kidding.
Dustin Rowles? Josh Kurmp? I haven’t heard of most of them. Lindy West? Who are these fucking guys?
[in Japanese] THEY’RE SHITTY!
So I see you still won’t be purchasing those Getty images before they become banners. Good. THOSE FUCKING GETTYS.
I kid, I kid. Now make me laugh, funny man.
“…and multi-page posts throughout the week. (Sample: 10 Reasons Jeff from “Saved by the Bell” Was A Total Dingus.)”
It obviously must work or you wouldn’t do it but I will never ever ever EVER click through an article that’s spread across 10 pages just to get page views when that same article could easily fit on 2 or 3 pages, if not a single page. If this site turns into a bunch of those types of articles every day I think we’re going to have to break up.
Can someone at least send me pictures of DG’s feet?
Dammit, that’ll teach me to comment on something before I ready the last paragraph.
It should be “calm, rational response.” GOD, I HATE YOU SO MUCH ALREADY!!!!
Seriously though, I can’t wait for your Franklin and Bash recaps, bro.
@ Taco – Thanks, but I’m just one of the contributors, not the editor. Egalitarian and shit up in here.
@ Lahey – We don’t plan on doing anything ridiculous. We’ll try to break them up more for aesthetic reasons than anything else. But if you want to be a real dick about clicking one little button 5-6 times a day to ensure that the people who write a site you enjoy can get paid a living wage to do it, then maybe it wasn’t meant to be anyway.
Amen, Lahey.
no more changes…or it gets the hose again
Will there be that expanded Fringe coverage Matt kept promising? He totally dropped the ball there. Good thing he was fired.
KILL PEOPLE. BURN SHIT. FUCK SCHOOL.
This is kinda like when they subbed in Sarah Chalke for Lecy Goranson on Roseanne. We all pretended not to notice, but we did. However, just as it turned out OK for them, it will here for us as well.
Yay for Danger, et al!
Lindy West…MOAR DICK JOKES!!!
I, for one, welcome our new internet overlords
Not wanting to click through a few pages is the new height of laziness.
YOU’RE NOT MY DAD. I’LL NEVER INTERNET LOVE YOU GUYS THE SAME.
(sees gifs of boobies and corgies)
Welcome, gents and lady.
so if feet pictures are off the table, can I ask for some sexy hand shots?