A Scrapbook Of Absurdity: 12 Recurring Conan O’Brien Sketches Everyone Should Know

So, it’s no wonder that Late Night with Conan O’Brien (which debuted 21 years ago on September 13) has accumulated an impressive catalog of weirdly brilliant recurring sketches that Late Night, Tonight Show, and TBS-era Conan fans will never forget. Here we take a look at some (I could list hundreds more) of the sketches that highlight just how brilliantly absurd the lanky redhead allows things to get.
12. Pierre Bernard’s Recliner of Rage
Conan struck comedy gold when he gave Late Night graphic designer Pierre Bernard Jr. a platform to express his rage with everything from Stargate to bottle caps, while maintaining a deadpan delivery.
11. If They Mated
Conan used photoshop to combine the most distinguishing features of celebrities faces into a mash up of hideousness. Who knew Conan was the offspring of Kelly Ripa and Clay Aiken?
10. Party Photos
Conan’s photos told the story of the debauchery that went on when him, Max Weinberg, and announcer Joel Godard got together on the weekends. Things typically got pretty weird.
9. Conan Hates My Homeland
This bit became a quick way for Conan and his writers to find out what countries the show aired in by insulting every country that exists. Take that, everyone ever!
8. Movie Casting
Conan has always had a team with a great eye, which is why this sketch works so well. His team would find celebrities, who looked like other celebrities and cast them in a made-for-tv movie. How does George W. Bush played by Ralph Wiggum sound?
7. Celebrity Survey
Using the rule of three, Conan asked three celebs the same question, two of which had normal answers and the third one having a ridiculous answer. Survey says: Nicolas Cage lets his dog pick the movies he stars in.
I was always a big fan of “The Interrupter” and when they’d check out other TV channels. I’d totally watch “Stackenblochen”
[www.youtube.com]
Ditto Outdrink the Robot
I’m sad that youtube/the internet doesn’t give me any hits for Controversial Cow – a dude in a cow costume who’d come out and say ~controversial~ things, ie “Asians are good at math because they cheat”
Dudez A Plenti
The Larry King joke in Celebrity Survey always kills me.
I remember one night watching Conan (I think it was actually during his Tonight Show run) where he did the Celebrity Survey. I recall just being absolutely the worst that night. I can’t remember what happened, but I just wanted to crawl in a hole and die. I was bored, so I watched Conan, and one of the questions was “What I was scared of as a child?” Somebody said “Monsters under his bed” and somebody else said “peer pressure”. Then it got to Larry King.
He wrote “Velicoraptors”.
I think I had a near-death experience just from laughing THAT hard. Suddenly, I didn’t want to crawl in a hole, and I had Conan to thank for it. So thanks, Conan.
@Friskey Agreed, best answer out of that whole sketch.
Abe Vigoda in random places :)
MUPPET FACES OF DEATH
The lighting of the Vigoda is still the greatest moment in the history of late night talk shows.
“In the year 2000” is my all time favorite Conan skit.
If you can sit without laughing through any of the Arnold via satellites, then you have no soul.
These were always my favorites.
The TV channels from the NBC satellite were the best. I still randomly get Stackenblochen, Jar Barfs, and The Lincoln Moneyshot flashbacks, and for that I am eternally grateful.
Station Camp Michael McDonald is the greatest Conan bit ever.
Sexually Harassing Skeleton is my favorite:
[www.youtube.com]
“Need I point out Mr. Jeffries that I’m a skeleton?”
I honestly think of Jar Barfs at least twice a week. So simple, so genius.
All the channels were brilliant, but the Clive Clemmons Inappropriate Response Channel really stuck with me.
Awesome Dave’s Counting Channel & Roland Duchene’s Hot Sauce Tasting Network
I remember watching episodes live and thinking “Oh god, please, just ONE more Walker clip, please oh please, yes YES. HE PULLED IT!” Absolute best bit he ever did.
I get kind of sad knowing that there’s a good chance nothing will ever make me laugh as hard and uncontrollably as the first time I heard the words, “Walker told me I have AIDS.”
“Via Satelite” is one of my favorite things ever.
Did Mike Tyson ever talk to Ahnold?
Maybe it only aired once, but I liked the running of the characters.
“Pimpbot 5000” still makes me laugh
Staring Contest was one of my favorites. To this day I still hope it makes a comeback. I don’t know how Conan always managed to win. The More You Know promos was another favorite.
Yes! The Conan/Max staring contests were the best.
It was actually Conan & Andy doing the staring contests, and, god, I miss those. Brilliantly dark and fucking hilarious.
Gaseous Wiener. With or without cheese. Awesome.
That was the first Conan bit I remember seeing.
[www.youtube.com]
Joe’s has never ever failed to make me convulse with laughter.
Wax Tom Cruise and the Fonz. They left us far, far before their time.
Those were great.
Any one of these trumps Pictionary or Flip Cup or whatever else nonsense Jimmy Fallon has ever done.
Other than the fact that he only does three of these anymore, I agree.
CLOPPY the Late Nite Horse
Ginger the dog that shoots people. So simple yet so fucking hysterical.
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
Ginger no!
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
James Lipton coming on to read song lyrics in the way only James Lipton can is also sorely missed, along with Joel, Max, and Abe Vigoda.
Hannigan the Traveling Salesman always killed me. You could accuse it as always being a little overwritten but if you caught all the jokes, it was brilliant
Actual Items had my favorite joke from the entire run of Late Night. An ad for a store that sells window shutters has a picture of the owner in the corner with the caption “Oh my God, all I do is sell shutters? I’m eatin’ a shotgun!”
The blood glucose meter that said u r gay on it’s screen.
Oh, Noches de Pasion was pretty amazing too. Conando!
YO SOY CONANDO
Oh man thanks for this. It’s weird but I identify my teenage years with Conan more than anyone else on TV or in the movies. I would stay up late on many a summer nights and watch all of these bits and this really brought me back. I don’t watch him regularly anymore and it really sucks what happened to him at “The Tonight Show” but his glory days were absolutely in the 2000s when he was on Late Night because all of these sketches were gold.
Me and my friends still act out the “Frankenstein wastes a minute of your time” bit with one of us leading another around a house/store to show the other something stupid and pointless. It’s stupid, but I love it.
I remember one bit where he led us through a hallway, then Tom Hanks showed up…and Frankenstein(‘s monster) pushed him aside for a light switch.
The blank stare/ridiculous grin that Conan does prior to the Walker Texas Ranger Lever made it even better
The guy that could ruin any social situation by walking by and saying “pubes” was pretty good. Pretty much any time they’d throw it up to Joel Goddard in the booth talking about his sexual deviancy and crippling depression with that giant smile was almost always comedy gold. Really miss the hell out of Carl “Oldy” Olson as well.