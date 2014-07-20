A ‘Simpsons’ Fan Made The Only Coca-Cola Name Bottle Worth Owning

Parents are always going on and on about how the greatest gift in life anyone can receive is kids, to which I respond: bull plop. The only present worth being presented is a personalized “Bort” license plate. I was lucky to receive one a few years ago (or at least a plastic look-alike), and it currently rests in my car’s rear windshield, getting photographed by Simpsons fans at least once a week.
They’re very rare for a name that’s so popular, which is why I want this so badly.
Now before you go running off to Try-N-Save, know that the picture isn’t real — it was Photoshopped by kee440. But it could and should be! Enough of these Barclay bottles. WE WANT BORT.
But mostly Bort.
If i ever get a son, i’m naming him Bort. The mother will have no say in this.
“Are you speaking to me?”
“No. My son is also named Bort.”
Come along Bort!
We need more Bort License plates in the gift shop!
I don’t know about anyone else who has been there (Burnsy?), but I was super disappointed that the Kwik E Mart/Simpsons Ride shop in the Simpsons area of Universal Studios doesn’t have Bort plates.
Orlando or the other one?
Orlando. Don’t know if the new one in LA will have them.
