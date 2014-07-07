A Visual Guide To The Many Random Acting Roles Of Jim Gaffigan

To celebrate the great Mr. Gaffigan’s 48th birthday, I’ve lined up this timeline of his many, many acting roles over the years. For a more enjoyable experience, I’d suggest heating up your favorite Hot Pocket — at lava temperature of course — to snack on while viewing. We’ll kick things off with a look at Jim Gaffigan’s earlier commercial work from the 90s.
1. Energizer Battery commercials
Probably one of my favorite Jim Gaffigan commercials, a man aspiring to be a battery-operated robot rabbit is far funnier than the commercials its parodying.
2. Mega Bucks commercial
Jim’s got farm stuff to do like build fences and sell syrup. He can’t be bothered by a silly lottery company.
3. Rolling Rock
The message I took away from this commercial, is that if you drink enough Rolling Rock, you’ll start to think that tiny horse is winking at you.
4. Kodak Advantix Camera
Back in the dark ages when we had to wait up to one hour to see what our selfie looked like.
5. ESPN
Jim’s on to something here, that MacGyver probably would be a good anchor.
6. Saturn
If you’re going to watch one commercial blooper reel today, make it Jim Gaffigan’s. Jim ad-libbing about the stuffed pelican filled with urine and stealing cars is almost enough to make me want to buy a Saturn. Almost.
And now the first of Jim Gaffigan’s numerous appearances on the Law & Order franchise.
7. Law & Order, George Rozakis, Larry Johnson — 1998, 2009
8. Three Kings, solider — 1999
Look for him at the .40 second mark asking for some gum.
9. Cry Baby Lane, Dan — 2000
10. Welcome to New York, Jim Gaffigan — 2000-2001
various episodes
11. Law & Order: SVU, Oliver Tunney — 2001
“Countdown”
I like Jim Gaffigan a lot, but he looks like Ed Begley Jr. with Downs.
Also, I really miss Bored to Death.
Jim, my friend. Jim.
This just reminded me how much I miss FOTC!
+1
I always chuckle when I see him in random shit.
Um hello? What about when he was on Sex and The City as Miranda’s bf who always
Peed in front of her? And then one day room. a
Dump?
No Sierra Mist Beard Combover?