Aaron Paul In Talks For ‘Better Call Saul,’ While Dean Norris Wants Nothing To Do With It

With Bob Odenkirk’s Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul full-speed ahead, and eyeing a premiere late this year, Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould are deep into casting sessions. We already know that Jonathan Banks — who plays Mike Ehrmantraut — has been cast as a series regular. We can now rule out one fellow Breaking Bad cast member who won’t be showing up: Dean Norris’ Hank Schrader.
Norris says that it’s unlikely that CBS would even allow him to appear on Better Call Saul, but he’s not that interested, anyway. Per The Associated Press:
“I don’t think they’ll let me do a little cable show,” he said in an interview this week while promoting the film “Small Time.”
“I think that experience was that experience. I’m not a big fan of kind of revisiting something that has already been done. But I think it’s going to be awesome. So I can’t wait to see it.”
Meanwhile, Aaron Paul — who has expressed some interest in appearing in the series — says that he’s in “serious talks” with Vince Gilligan about his character, Jesse Pinkman, returning.
“Anything Vince is involved with, I’m there,” Paul said in an interview while promoting the upcoming “Need For Speed” movie. “I owe him my entire career. And the idea of jumping into the skin of Jesse Pinkman again in his lighter days — because it’s all a prequel — it would be fun.”
Gilligan, meanwhile, is open to casting other Breaking Bad alums in the series, but has noted that, now that the world is aware of the talents and abilities of many in the cast, “Breaking Bad has probably made it tougher for Peter and I to get some of these folks pinned down for another TV show.”
Elsewhere, Huell is still awaiting a call.
Source: AP via US News
Gees, Dean Norris, way to come off ungrateful for the “little cable show” that put you on the map and may yield you an Emmy nom.
Seriously. Either he meant “little cable show” tongue-in-cheek and it wasn’t at all conveyed in the Associated Press article, or he’s just a massive fucking douchetard.
Given his images on tumblr I assume he’s just kidding around.
Dean Norris has a great sense of humor. I think that he was kidding around and that it didn’t translate well in printed form.
It seemed pretty obvious to me that he was kidding with that comment.
Yes Dean you wouldn’t want a little cable show to ruin your artistic integrity you gained from Under the Dome.
What I was thinking. That little cable show will probably get higher ratings and last a couple of seasons longer than that piece of shit.
Oh wow, neverfuckingmind. I didn’t realize how many people watch it. Jesus.
That was last year. lets see if they come back this summer. I probably wont
Nor will I, my friend.
He was kidding guys…ease up.
You know if Norris wasn’t starring in one of the worst written (and acted) shows of recent times (Under the Dome), I might take that “little cable show” comment a little better.
Aaron Paul’s two feature films after BB aren’t exactly winners either…
Are you suggesting that Jon Hamm wouldn’t give up his role on the his little cable show for a chance to star in a major netowork show like UNDER THE DOME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I think it was just a joke that doesn’t translate well when read.
Man, I hope that Dean Norris line was tongue in cheek. He seems like a good guy, so I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt. He did say “But I think it’s going to be awesome. So I can’t wait to see it.”
It’s going to be interesting to see how they try to pass off a late-30s Aaron Paul as an early-20s Jesse Pinkman.
My thought exactly.
I was thinking of Steve Buscemi going undercover in the high school on 30 Rock.
Yes, my thoughts as well. That screen grab is hilarious.
Can someone please explain to me- if it’s a prequel, and Walt and Jesse didn’t know Saul until they got in trouble during the series- how will Jesse be involved in Saul’s life? Will they just have a separate arc for Jesse and one for Saul? Or will they be intertwined without knowing it? I feel like I’m missing something…
@Saunders. IIRC, Jesse was the one who mentioned Saul to Walter in the first place. One of his buddies got a reduced charge thanks to Saul, and it was the whole, you don’t need a “criminal lawyer” you need a “criminal” lawyer bit from one of the first seasons. So, given Jesse’s general fuck-up nature in the early seasons, it’s safe to say he may have availed himself of Saul’s services at some point.
@Merryland of Murlin: It was. Funny guy, that @Otto Man.
If it’s a Saul spinoff, this must mean Huell and Bill Burr are series regulars, right?
That would make the most sense, yeah.
Except that no one’s even mentioned them. If they don’t give Bill Burr second billing i’m gonna riot.
Why would Hank be hanging around Saul and/or Jesse prior to the events of Breaking Bad? That wouldn’t make any sense.
I could see little cameos here and there. Hank arrested some folks who need a lawyers etc. But Hank/ Marie/Skylar or Walt would mostly be left to random chance encounters really like visiting a coffee shop but never interacting with each other.
Well, Hank was trying to bust Jesse in the very first episode…
Yeah, I’ll bet Aaron Paul can’t wait to work with ‘Ol vinny after Need For Speed flops.
I can see Aaron Paul working with Adrian Paul after that.
How did it even get made? Coke the answer is a shit ton of coke right?
“Hey Guys video games are big lets make a video game movie”
“Interesting should we get quotes on something like Assassins Creed?”
“Fuck no get me a game that has no plot, I just need an excuse to blow up some cars”
If its too much BB I can see this potentially ruining the series by fucking up continuity.
Saul should never meet Jessie, Walt, or Gus
At the very least, Saul doesn’t know who Gus really is.
In Breaking Bad, it’s established that Saul doesn’t know that Gus is the guy known by a guy who’s known by another guy.
If Saul does meet Gus, he won’t know that Gus is the methamphetamine kingpin.
@The Deposed Knave of Bel-Air Right, I sometimes worry they may try and do too much fan service and accidentally fuck up the shows continuity.
I understand. It’s a very real possibility with this spinoff, the continuity screw-ups.
I think (and hope) that the people in charge will do what they can to make this a self-sustained show with nods to the canon as opposed to constant instances of “IT’S THAT CHARACTER YOU LOVE! HEY, LOOK, IT’S ANOTHER CHARACTER YOU LOVE!”
Saul could simply eat at Pollos Hermanos with no incidents.
I love Aaron Paul, but he absolutely should not be in this. Just doesn’t make sense for him to be in a Saul prequel.
Why not? Jesse is the one that recommended Saul to Walt.
I feel sorry for my life but I really think of Huell sitting in that room doing god-knows-what about once a day.