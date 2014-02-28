Aaron Paul In Talks For ‘Better Call Saul,’ While Dean Norris Wants Nothing To Do With It

Getty Image

With Bob Odenkirk’s Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul full-speed ahead, and eyeing a premiere late this year, Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould are deep into casting sessions. We already know that Jonathan Banks — who plays Mike Ehrmantraut — has been cast as a series regular. We can now rule out one fellow Breaking Bad cast member who won’t be showing up: Dean Norris’ Hank Schrader.

Norris says that it’s unlikely that CBS would even allow him to appear on Better Call Saul, but he’s not that interested, anyway. Per The Associated Press:

“I don’t think they’ll let me do a little cable show,” he said in an interview this week while promoting the film “Small Time.” “I think that experience was that experience. I’m not a big fan of kind of revisiting something that has already been done. But I think it’s going to be awesome. So I can’t wait to see it.”

Meanwhile, Aaron Paul — who has expressed some interest in appearing in the series — says that he’s in “serious talks” with Vince Gilligan about his character, Jesse Pinkman, returning.

“Anything Vince is involved with, I’m there,” Paul said in an interview while promoting the upcoming “Need For Speed” movie. “I owe him my entire career. And the idea of jumping into the skin of Jesse Pinkman again in his lighter days — because it’s all a prequel — it would be fun.”

Gilligan, meanwhile, is open to casting other Breaking Bad alums in the series, but has noted that, now that the world is aware of the talents and abilities of many in the cast, “Breaking Bad has probably made it tougher for Peter and I to get some of these folks pinned down for another TV show.”

Elsewhere, Huell is still awaiting a call.

Source: AP via US News