The Internet Must Have Boned Aaron Sorkin’s Girlfriend. That’s The Only Explanation At This Point.

Aaron Sorkin loathes the internet. This much is patently obvious. I mean, the overrated scribe has a pompous, painfully mediocre TV show that he seems to relish using as a vehicle to take weekly shots at the internet with. The only thing he seems to hate anywhere near the same degree are women, who he also takes weekly shots at with his pompous, painfully medicore show.
Last night the chronic dialogue recycler participated in a Q&A in D.C. and was at it again, blasting the Huffington Post as “a genuinely damaging force in our culture” for being too sensational or something. The shot revitalized a 2011 interview Sorkin did with the Atlantic Wire in which Maureen Dowd’s ex-boyfriend essentially came off as a parody of himself. Here’s the money shot…
The upside of web-based journalism is that everybody gets a chance. The downside is that everybody gets a chance. I can’t really get on board with the demonization of credentials with phrases like “the media elite” (just like doctors, airline pilots and presidents, I prefer reporters and commentators to be elite) and the glamorization of inexperience with phrases like “citizen journalist.”
When I read the Times or The Wall Street Journal, I know those reporters had to have cleared a very high bar to get the jobs they have. When I read a blog piece from “BobsThoughts.com,” Bob could be the most qualified guy in the world but I have no way of knowing that because all he had to do to get his job was set up a website–something my 10-year-old daughter has been doing for 3 years. When The Times or The Journal get it wrong they have a lot of people to answer to. When Bob gets it wrong there are no immediate consequences for Bob except his wrong information is in the water supply now so there are consequences for us.
As the saying goes, the problem with free speech is that you get what you pay for. Obviously there are great writers and thinkers publishing on the web and there have also been times when citizen journalists have made a positive contribution to the public discussion, but I think the cost/benefit is way out of whack. Like saying that graffiti is good because somewhere in there is a Banksy.
So yeah, the internet obviously boned Sorkin’s girl, and every time he talks about the internet I think of this GIF…
Aaron Sorkin probably hates the Internet because Aaron Sorkin only likes people who agree with Aaron Sorkin.
Yes.
Also, now would be a fantastic time to mention that Aaron Sorkin has never been a professional journalist
Aaron Sorkin is so high off himself, his feet haven’t touched the ground since he read the reviews for A Few Good Men.
[i.imgur.com]
Patty, I think I love you. BECAUSE YOU ARE SO RIGHT. Which is HILARIOUS because Sorkin is the kind of guy who complains about conservatives living in an echo chamber. Basically, along with Michael Moore he has no self-awareness.
Well here’s the thing, he’s not wrong. Journalistic standards are at an all time low and CNN hires the same guy who fucked up NBC to come fix their situation. News is being treated like entertainment and I for one want to get my news from trusted sources – and they’re drying up rather quickly.
It totally sorks.
There are a small handful of holdouts….its like the prison and Woodbury from Walking Dead….how long can they hold on, and why do they keep fighting among themselves?
I’ll just keep watching PBS Newshour and Meet the Press while hitting mute anytime a politician avoids they question to shoehorn in a talking point…so basically Meet the Press is constantly on mute until the roundtable…
Yes, but so many mainstream journalists are in the pocket of the institutions they cover. They’ve traded access for legitimacy. I agree that it’s worth paying for good journalism, it’s just hard to find any.
I’ve never liked his shows, which is simply a matter of personal taste I guess, but DW said exactly what was going to to say. He’s right; anyone with a blog can put anything they want on the internet and call it news and then its stuck there forever and anyone who agrees with that point can call it up and point to it as their source. If the NY Times, for instance, puts it up they really are beholden to their readers and shareholders and have an incentive to get it right and hold their product to a higher standard than Bob over at bobsblogs,com.
On the other hand Bob has way better comics than the Times does.
It’s permanent, but so are papers. Corrections don’t unwrite that.
But equating the Times, which has millions of print readers and tens of millions of online readers with bobsblog, which may have 2 pageviews is just the poorest kind of argumentation.
Just like the NY Post totally did when they posted photos of people completely innocent of the boston bombings. They completely held their paper to an extremely high standard there.
Look neither media is awesome, but papers fuck up a lot of things. Like I believe the Washington Post still employs Jennifer Rubin, Bob Woodward, and George Will.
In his brain, online reputation doesn’t seem to exist.
Well you know those kids with their internets, they believe everything they read unlike noted super intellectuals like Aaron Sorkin, who reads books and not like on a kindle, no he reads real paper books because he’s superior motherfucker.
First the New York Post doesn’t count as a newspaper. It’s like a bigger blog. And Martin’s right about comparing the Times to Bob’s blog as being a bad comparison if you’re just going one to one. The problem is that for every solid example of print or media journalism you can find many more examples of crappy journalism, both old school and internet. The problem isn’t necessarily Bob, it’s that Bob has a lot of friends, and even more that Bob and his friends have a lot of readers who really don’t care about the facts so much as they care about having their opinions validated.
Look Sorkin may very well be a dick and it sounds like I enjoy the internet a lot more than he does but you can’t deny that he has a point.
Sooo the problem with bloggers is their lack of accountability? It seems like his big argument is if someone at a paper says something bad about him he can try and have them fired, but if a blogger says something bad he’s SOL. The rest of the argument is window dressing.
No, Cajun Boy took one quote out of the story. Here’s another one, that expresses a different issue:
“There’s the need to put an exclamation point after everything, and there’s the need to…create fantastic stories instead of just reporting on things that we need.”
That one might hit a little close to home for some in the Uproxx family.
i think the internet leaping to deride him for saying anything against the great web god sort of proves his point, this article wasnt news, it was taking pot shots at him. Hes still a pompous ass but a pompous ass with a point.
Overrated? He has written 2 of the best TV shows of the past 25 years and a couple of very enjoyable movies. The only people I ever see writing about him are people that claim he is overrated. I have yet to see anyone write about how amazing he is.
Also anyone who hates women to the degree that you claim he does could never have written the characters: CJ Craig, Abbey Bartlet, Sloan Sabbith, & Natalie Hurley.
I’m not saying he is genius (he isn’t) but he writes enjoyable shows and movies. I always wondered when they did those Arbitron Ratings why the people who hated Howard Stern listened twice as long as the people who liked him. I still have no idea but I’m sure you are a lot closer to the answer than I am. I’m sure Rush Limbaugh says a lot of dumb shit on his show, I just wouldn’t have any idea as I don’t waste my time on listening/watching/reading people I don’t like.
He’s overrated.
His female characters suck. They are idiots. They are bitchy. They are just never as good as the men. That the actresses portraying the above-named characters did excellent jobs is in spite of his writing, not because of it.
I loved West Wing, but I rewatched it a few years ago. It sucks. The dialogue is awful. The plots are awful. Jed Barlet is an asshole (His entire sense of humor is “jokingly” mocking others, which is great except he’s doing it as PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. Fuck him.)
And he recycles a shitload of dialogue, and not even particularly good dialogue. It’s trying to be folksy or clever or poignant and never ceases to fail. At best it is sugary fast-food speeches that sound great at the moment but are utterly useless as dialogue and in moving plot. And there are so many fucking speeches. Have you actually listened to what some of the characters say in TWW or Social Network or American President? It lacks any sense of awareness, is teeming with his own self-righteousness and insecurities, and comes off as utterly inhuman.
Aaron Sorkin fucking sucks.
This works great as a review of The Lord of the Rings
At best it is sugary fast-food speeches that sound great at the moment but are utterly useless as dialogue and in moving plot. And there are so many fucking speeches. Have you actually listened to what some of the characters say in TTT or FOTR or ROTK? It lacks any sense of awareness, is teeming with his own self-righteousness and insecurities, and comes off as utterly inhuman.
The difference being that most of the characters in LOTR aren’t human.
But I also don’t consider it to be high literature. It’s a book full of linguistics and world-building with a nice story buried within.
well, most of their speeches would be inhuman given that the majority of the characters aren’t, you know, human.
Really wish I had hit “reload” before posting my comment there.
No, sorry. The West Wing is still incredible and one of the best dramas ever made.
When Sorkin is good, nobody can touch him. When Sorkin is bad, he’s really bad.
He’s certainly not shitty enough overall to waste any breath hating the guy.
Also you are comparing high fantasy in magical worlds to people trying to act like people, and lotr wasnt brought up so im not totally sure where that comparison came from.
Hey, you guys, I don’t think Cajun is a fan of The Newsroom.
Just a suspicion I have.
Holy shit. NOW I want to start watching it.
We must investigate this further. To the sleuthmobile.
If only there was some way for us to be SURE….
No, but seriously; we need to find out.
He used to date Maureen Dowd? No wonder he has such a low opinion of women.
Zing!
Thank god they never had kids.
She’d have eaten them in the nest.
What must one think of oneself to date such a maudlin shrewish malcontent. I commend the man for having made it out of bed each morning.
So I think the consensus of this post is that the Internet banged Maureen Dowd, right?
SportsNight is great, though.
Reading Maureen Dowd’s “column” gives me a low opinion of print media.
I mean hell recently she misquoted one of the New York Mayoral candiates wives specifically to give a quote to someone running against them. Good job showing that journalistic integrity Maureen!
I read the Times regularly, (no, no, don’t applaud), but I just as regularly skip Maureen’s column.
I think her editors do the same thing. At least I fucking hope they do.
Burn.
Like Digital Wonderbread said, there is actually a lot of truth in this statement. Do you need extensive training prior to becoming a reporter? It certainly helps, but a lot of reporters learn a ton about the profession while on the job. The problem is, so many of these bloggers are not interested in being journalists, or reporting on the things that matter: They want to inject opinion into things, or try to get you to click a link to help pay the bills.
The internet has made people obsessed with page views, and that’s not what journalism should be about. It should be about reporting the important stuff, which economics are not allowing to happen anymore.
Pretty much. I mean most of the shit on the internet is simply editorializing. Now there isn’t anything wrong with that, it is fine as long as it is presented as such; but when it masquerades as journalism that is where the problem lies.
How is bloggers being overly concerned with page views any different than the media networks sensationalizing for ratings or newspapers featuring ridiculous lead stories/headlines to dupe people into buying them? It’s a problem that’s been ingrained in the media since Hearst, it’s not some new concept introduced by the Internet.
@Hobo Spices
It’s not. The motivation for hyperbolic sensationalism in most cable news stations is the same reason bloggers click bait, it makes more money for the interested parties. It just kind of sucks that it has to be that way. The New York Times had an article about Al Jazeera marketing that their new United States network will do a lot less of that, and I am really excited about it.
I watched the Al Jazeera “US News at 8” or whatever it’s called a couple nights ago, and it was actually a damn good newscast. I expect them to play it extremely straight for a while, at least until they get more cable carriage contracts, and wouldn’t that be a delight if they stayed solid?
Unfortunately, it’s only in lo-def on Comcast–probably because it’s in direct competition with Comcast-owned MSNBC and NBC, both in the news business and the “Death to America” business.
Wait what? MSNBC is in the death to america business? Were you born this stupid or did you take lessons?
@judas: Two minutes from troll post to angry response. That’s good hustle.
I’m the pete rose of outraged liberals. Shit now my sports betting is for the world to see!
But I meant what I said about the Al Jz US news show. Pretty well done, and seemed pretty clear of ideology. Of course, it was their first night.
I think Comcast (yes I live in cable hell its either comcast or frontier) has it somewhere on my dial, but I’m way to lazy to find it.
AMERICA FUCK YEAH!
From your postings I would have thought you’d have Current TV in your favorite channels? It’s in that same slot, since they made fatuous hypocrite Al Gore a zillionaire by buying the bones of his failed experiment.
Nah I couldn’t watch any network that would pick up Keith Olbermann after MSNBC threw him away.
No wonder Current failed — They were counting on KO to bring all 10 of his MSNBC viewers with him!
/actually, MSNBC has gotten even lower numbers since he quit or whatever
AJAM is also only available in SD on Dish. It’s not strictly a comcast thing.
He had me until the graffiti Banksy sentence, not even that is acceptable to me. I’ve out sorkined Sorkin. I am hors Sorkin on this goddamnit!
Aaron Sorkin doesn’t do what Aaron Sorkin does for Aaron Sorkin. Aaron Sorkin does what Aaron Sorkin does because Aaron Sorkin is Aaron Sorkin!
I’m pretty sure he does it for the cash
I don’t know that I see any problem with anything he said in that quote.
You need to develop an irrational hatred of the man and then look at it again.
Same. If you read it while projecting, “Lots of people on the internet don’t like the Newsroom,” as TCB seems to be doing, then it looks like a pretty self-serving complaint by Sorkin. But if you don’t, then it’s a perfectly reasonable and accurate summary of the downside of internet-based reporting. Look at InfoWars and all its ilk for an illustration of what he means.
Look if we are going to measure everything on the internet based on what Alex Jones and his ilk do, then we’ll be judging a ton of shit forever.
I just want to know what horrible video I clicked on once that has youtube recommending me alex jones videos. I’m guessing something from Joe Rogan.
DAMN YOU ROGAN!!!
The stupid thing about holding one form of reporting over another is they are both subject to bad editing, being misleading, and creating a story themselves (yellow journalism?)
I mean look no further than may of this year with the Obama admins “SCANDAL MANIA!” that broadcast news blew a nut over, until it was all found out to be bullshit, then no stories whatsoever, because god knows the media never wants to say it got something wrong.
Exactly.
Here’s a chart showing how the venerable Washington Post covered the IRS “scandal.”
When it was “Ohmygod! The Obama White House is persecuting the Tea Party!” they were all over it, but once the facts came out they couldn’t give a shit. They’d moved on to the next shiny object by then.
Exactly! Thanks for that graph I believe I saw it on the Maddowblog myself.
Its like the Fast and the Furious “Scadal” that got the majority of the story wrong, and then there was never a god damn correction. But blogs, blogs are the problem.
I want to marry that graph, and then give it away to every right-winger who yells about the liberal media bias.
I may be mixing metaphors here.
Couple of thought, reasonable division:
1) The Maddowblog is news-based opinion, right? Just like any of the primetime cable news shows. Doesn’t mean this graph is necessarily inaccurate, but it’s not useful to take it for, hell I don’t know, “certified truth.” I can make a graph to “prove” anything I want, and so can you.
2) There’s no question that media bias has existed as long as there’s been mass media. Poor Richard’s Almanac was pro-Colonist and anti-Crown.
The trend for the last 30 years or so has been leftward, but respectable news entities like the Wash Post have, if anything, begun to be *too* middle-of-the-spectrum in an effort to counteract the perception. A lot of that effort has obviously been driven by web-based accountability outfits like Media Matters on one side and Newsbusters on the other.
I’ve been reading the Wash Post since the mid-80’s, and it’s always seemed just slightly left-of-center to this right-of-center reader. Not egregiously so, but there’s a bit of the “We’re liberal because we know more” Cronkiteism to their coverage of certain stories. When it comes to hard news, though, they’re a lot more likely to tell it like it is than the Times or the Big 3.
No it hasn’t, the “left wing Media” was working the refs the GOP started back in the 90s.
Fox News alone is a huge part of “mainstream” media and they are so far to the right they make Rand Paul look like a moderate.
That chart might have been re-aired on Maddow, but it comes from political scientist Brendan Nyhan, who is employed by a notorious left-wing institution known as Dartmouth University.
Here’s another one (I can’t remember the source) that compares the level of positive and negative media coverage to various presidential candidates in the 2012 election. Clearly, the media is in the tank for Obama.
And no, MSNBC is not as biased to the left as Fox News is to the right.
Again, from the 2012 election coverage — Fox gave Romney 366 percent more coverage than Obama.
[mediamatters.org]
Do you think Solyndra is a scandal? You must watch Fox.
Nah, I don’t watch Fox, except occasionally at 7.
But I do think Solyndra is a scandal, just not an Obama-specific one. It’s an oligarchic “Let’s take advantage of our friends in government and get rich as hell” scandal like the ones that have been going on forever, and not just in the US. This one just happened to take advantage of the global warming I mean climate change I mean energy independence opportunity.
If your side is in charge, you don’t think these are scandals, and if the other side is in charge, you’re outraged. Welcome to the world.
For the record, I didn’t mean to direct the “you” to, well, you.
Never seen any of his shows, but he is 100% correct in terms of ‘journalism’ today. Even if I did agree with Cajun Boy on this, the tone of this article makes it impossible to agree with whatever points it’s trying to make.
“Like saying that Aaron Sorkin shows are good because somewhere in there is a ‘Sports Night'”
That’s how I read the last line of the block quote
Exactly. It’s like he hit a homer in his first at-bat and has been admiring it ever since.
Anyone know his daughter’s website name?
[i2.cdn.turner.com]
That’s not his daughter, that’s his phillipino date for the evening.
Pretty vitriolic defense from an internet blogger on this. Almost like he hit a little close to home and hurt you.
Also, I like the newsroom. And I even liked Studio 60.
Sorkin shows are for unintelligent educated people. They went to nice schools, did their homework, took SAT prep, and were generally exposed to ideas and smart people, but they have never had an original or interesting thought of their own. They see someone on television spouting rhythmically arranged fancy words in a confident manner and think, “Yeah. See? That person sounds smart and I like that because I am smart too. Malcolm Gladwell.”
Damn that’s good commenting.
@ walkertxdanger
That sounds like something Sorkin would write. Sweet Irony.
@deweather
Fuck. Though, I do love irony.
Vast generalizations and a general feeling of being smarter than “those people.” Somewhere there is an editor at Pitchfork worried for their job.
This whole comment just reeks of someone who didn’t get to go to the college they wanted and for some reason years later still holds a grudge about it. I’m not calling you out because well, it’s the internet and there is no fact checking so it is pointless but that is how it comes across.
I dunno, General. I went to a pretty good school (top 50 US, woo-hoo, no I’m not donating this year) and there were a ton of real dumbasses there too. It’s not that “book learnin’ vs. street smart” BS you get from people who aren’t able to get an education. It’s more like people who aren’t intellectually curious but want you to think they know everything anyway.
The internet is an asshole, Cajun. Anyone who doesn’t hate it at least a little must be either a psychopath or just ignorant of it. And between Sorkin’s tiny, questionable quote (the one about HuffPo) and your petty vitriolic write-up, you come off looking a lot worse to me. As for the big blockquote, it’s an entirely reasonable opinion. I don’t entirely agree with it, but it makes sense.
Jayson Blair was also among that esteemed level of print journalists that were checked by editors and highly-skilled.
And he got caught and fired.
You’re totally right Aaron, re-centralization of media is an awesome idea. Let’s just get, like one person in charge and make sure they’re really, really good at it.
I agree with what he said.
Sorry. There are smart, responsible people on the web and there are the other 95%. Most of us revel in being irresponsible. Few of us suffer any real issue from being wrong other than embarassment, and even that is deflected by the fact that no one can see you.
Honestly, I’m not sure why anyone is pissed off.
Because he is intelligent and has a fairly strong reaction to those he feels aren’t on his level and they bristle at his smugness. I think the whole reason for his distaste of the internet is twofold
1. No accountability (which is fair but what are you going to do?)
2. He came up in a day when you didn’t have the internet to use as a crutch during discourse. You actually had to know your shit. I think his biggest problem with the internet is dealing with the people who are fake-smart. The Google PhD’s who couldn’t win an intellectual debate in a room without wifi.
Is it elitist? Yes. Is he wrong for disliking those people? Maybe?
He demands that only a few truly intelligent people who measure up to his standards control the media but bristles when we accuse him of elitism.
Sounds like Sorkin boned YOUR girlfriend. Sports Night, West Wing, Studio 60, Newsroom…yeah he’s overrated.
You disappointed me with this, you clearly took his position on the internet personally which makes you the case in point (exactly why you need an editor).
He’s also right about the Huff sadly, its 90% puff these days.
I’ll not be sharing your articles anymore.
“Sports Night, West Wing, Studio 60, Newsroom…yeah he’s overrated.”
Yes, those are precisely the four best choices to illustrate how overrated he is.
Regardless of whether or not Cajun has taken this personally, and he certainly appears to have, Sorkin has rested on what few laurels he could manage to earn early in his career. His myriad faults are well documented and don’t bear repeating here. However, you could probably find better examples to show he’s good than the ones you chose. (You see, it’s because they all suck, and in huge amounts.)
..I don’t get it? What he said is absolutely true. Why is Warming Glow throwing a hissy fit?
Damn that GIF. is funny.
Aaron Sorkin hates the internet because it violated him when he tried to interact with people on another tv website that perhaps lacks pity. It actually inspired part of an episode of the West Wing.
With this sour grapes “article” Cajun Boy just proved Sorkin’s point for him. This shitty screed reads like it was written in crayon. Cajun Boy, get back under your bridge, troll. Here’s the REAL title of this time-waster, “Aaron Sorkin Must Have Boned Cajun Boy’s Girlfriend. That’s The Only Explanation At This Point.”