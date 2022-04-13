In case we haven’t mentioned this before, Abbott Elementary is a very good show, and it now has the numbers to prove it. The hit ABC sitcom from creator Quinta Brunson officially wrapped its first season this week, and in the process, landed itself on Rotten Tomatoes‘ list of The Best TV Series by pulling in an impressive 100 percent rating. That’s a full-on A+ thanks to the show bowling over critics who have fallen in love with the inner-city school sitcom.

“Certified Fresh at 100%, #AbbottElementary’s first season is among the best TV seasons of all time,” the review aggregating site tweeted the morning after the season finale.

Abbott Elementary‘s first season now joins an elite group of television seasons including the third and fourth seasons of Breaking Bad as well as strong showings from Mad Men, Sons of Anarchy, and other heavy-hitters. Via Rotten Tomatoes:

Some shows appear multiple times on the list: two Big Mouth and Counterpart seasons are on the list; Amazon Prime Video’s Catastrophe and FX’s Justified scored three spots each; and Broad City has the most with four of its five seasons on our shortlist. Other recent series with multiple seasons in the 100% club: The Good Place, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, One Day at a Time, Veep, Fleabag, Jane the Virgin, and Feel Good.

On top of earning rave reviews, Abbott Elementary has also been giving back to inner-city schools like the one Brunson attended in Philadelphia that inspired the show. The series teamed up with Scholastic to provide free books to students, and this week, it’s currently helping Feeding America raise awareness for food insecurity.

We keep saying it because it’s true. Abbott Elementary is just a darn good show that’s out here out doing darn good things.

