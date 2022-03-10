Abbott Elementary is only in its first season, but already, the hit ABC sitcom from creator Quinta Brunson is working hard to pay its success forward. As Brunson has revealed in interviews, the series is inspired by her sixth-grade teacher in Philadelphia, who made things work despite the struggles of working in an underfunded school district. To help remedy that situation across the board, Abbott Elementary has become the first entertainment brand to collaborate with Scholastic and provide free books to struggling schools.

Starting with Brunson’s old alma mater, Philadelphia’s Harrity Elementary, Scholastic will give two free books to students in various schools across the country. Not only that, but a Traveling Teacher’s Lounge will also show some love to the hard-working teachers by providing books for their classrooms, supplies, breakfast, and Abbott Elementary swag. Via Variety:

“Our mission at Scholastic has always been to support teachers and provide them with the resources and materials needed to build warm, positive classroom experiences for their students. That’s why we are so thrilled to team up with ABC and ‘Abbott Elementary’ — a show dedicated to uplifting educators and reflecting their experiences — to put books into the classrooms that need them most and get kids excited about reading and learning,” added Billy DiMichele, senior vice president of creative development at Scholastic.

Created by Brunson, and based loosely on some of her own classroom experiences, Abbott Elementary has been one of ABC’s strongest sitcom debuts in years thanks to Brunson specifically setting out to write a show that’s for the whole family.

“It’s not prestige television,” Brunson told Vanity Fair while lamenting the recent dark turn in sitcoms. “It’s TV for everybody.”

Abbott Elementary airs Tuesdays on ABC.

(Via Variety)