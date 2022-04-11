As Abbott Elementary continues to be a breakout hit for ABC, the show has been using its growing clout to make a real difference in the lives of schoolchildren. For its latest philanthropic endeavor, Warner Bros. TV will be donating 150,000 meals to Feeding America in an effort to raise awareness of food insecurity. Starting Monday April 11, one day before the Abbott Elementary season finale, the “Think Outside the Box” campaign will run for a week and feature celebrity chefs on the show’s increasingly popular social media accounts.

The “Think Outside the (Lunch) Box” campaign will run from April 11–15. WBTV will partner with influencer chefs Eitan Bernath and Ahmad Alzahabi, who will create lunchbox meals and discuss the impact of food insecurity with their followers across Instagram and TikTok. Feeding America helps provide at least 10 meals for every dollar donated through a network of member food banks.

Last month, Abbott Elementary teamed up with Scholastic to provide free books for struggling inner-city schools like the one featured in the show. (Creator Quinta Brunson based the show on her elementary school experience in Philadelphia.) Not only that, but the program made sure to give lots of love to the faculty by rolling up to schools with its Traveling Teachers Lounge that handed out supplies, breakfast, and Abbott Elementary swag. Also, it offered a momentary respite from the kids, which is an important part of every educator’s day.

Have we mentioned this is a good show doing good things? It’s nice.

