School is back in session (almost) and your favorite teachers are heading back to your favorite Philadelphia public school! This season, the lovable Emmy-nominated faculty of Abbott Elementary will embark on various shenanigans, including two new holiday episodes.

According to Entertainment Identifier Registry, this season will include multiple holiday episodes, based on their episode titles. “Candy Zombies” will presumably be the Halloween episode, which is set to air on 10/26. The winter finale will be called “Holiday Hookah” which will air on 12/7.

Abbott Elementary’s first season became a breakout hit and one of the few cable TV shows that stuck the landing with social media. The show received seven Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress for series creator and producer Quinta Brunson, Outstanding Supporting Actor for Tyler James Willians, and Outstanding Supporting Actress for acting veteran Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James.

If you need to catch up, the first season of the series is now streaming on HBO Max thanks to a deal between HBO and ABC. On September 21st, the show will return on ABC, then new episodes will be available for streaming on Hulu the next day. Here are the rest of the episode titles for the first half of season two:

Episode 1 Development Day – 9/21/2022

Episode 2 Wrong Delivery – 9/28/2022

Episode 3 Story Samurai – 10/5/2022

Episode 4 The Principals Office – 10/12/2022

Episode 5 Juice – 10/19/2022

Episode 6 Candy Zombies – 10/26/2022

Episode 7 Attack Ad – 11/2/2022

Episode 8 Egg Drop – 11/16/2022

Episode 9 Sick Day – 11/30/2022

Episode 10 (Winter Finale)- Holiday Hookah – 12/7/2022