Even though Abbott Elementary premiered at the end of 2021, the quirky sitcom about a public school in Philadelphia quickly became one of this year’s most-loved sitcoms, snagging a handful of Emmy nominations and internet praise. In an effort to get new and old fans back on board before the second season, HBO Max and Hulu have struck up an interesting deal.

The first season of the series, which aired on ABC, will debut on HBO Max on August 20th so fans can re-watch the iconic Quinta Brunson-led series before season two. On September 21st, the show will return on ABC, then new episodes will be available for streaming on Hulu the next day. These new episodes will remain on Hulu and complete future seasons will be available to stream on HBO Max before the next season premieres on ABC. It’s similar to what Netflix did with Better Call Saul before it returned to AMC.

Abbott Elementary’s first season became a breakout hit and one of the few cable TV shows that stuck the landing with social media. The show received seven Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress for Quinta Brunson, Outstanding Supporting Actor for Tyler James Willians, and Outstanding Supporting Actress for acting veteran Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James.

All in all, it’s been a pretty good year for Bronson and the Abbott crew, who kick off the second season of their hit comedy on September 21st on ABC.