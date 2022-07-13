One of the best sitcoms to ever exist, Abbott Elementary, has scored a handful of Emmy nominations after its brilliant first season, and the love is very much deserved.

The show received seven nods at the Emmy nomination announcements yesterday, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress for Quinta Brunson, Outstanding Supporting Actor for Tyler James Willians, and Outstanding Supporting Actress for acting veteran Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James.

Of course, fans of the quirky school district are not surprised at the nominations. The show has a dedicated fanbase who have been campaigning for their favorites to get the recognition they deserve. Ralph, who has starred on both the stage and screen for nearly 50 years, snagged her first nomination, and her incredible reaction was caught by her son.

with over 50 years of being in this thing we call showbusiness, today my mother became an Emmy nominated actress. i’m so proud of @thesherylralph. I’m so glad I could be here in Jamaica with you for this moment. (excuse the mess in the video, we’re remodeling our bathroom lol) pic.twitter.com/kzQBepvPHH — Your Friend’s Friend (@walkgoodetienne) July 12, 2022

Ralph shared her excitement with People, saying, “I am so deeply honored and completely overwhelmed with an abundance of gratitude that comes with this recognition. Thank you to the Television Academy for the delicious honor of being nominated in the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category, alongside the most talented and hilarious actors of today.”

Brunson not only scored a nomination for her acting, but also for penning the pilot. In a statement to People, show creator and star Brunson expressed her excitement: “What an honor to be nominated by the Television Academy. Creating this show has been the greatest gift and to have it recognized in this way is the dream. It’s a joy we get to share with the amazing people who watched our first season,” she added, “None of this would be possible without my incredible, supportive EP’s Justin Halpern, Randall Einhorn & Patrick Schumacker, our incredible writers room, our insanely talented cast, and the hard-working teams at ABC and WBTV for helping to bring Abbott Elementary to life. Lastly, and most importantly, I want to thank teachers. Thanks for being our inspiration.”

Crying shaking and throwing up has new meaning to me because I real life did all three. Still speechless. Congrats to the entire staff and cast of Abbott Elementary. And I want to share this moment with all of the people who watch and love the show. Emmy nominated, baby! — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) July 12, 2022

Producer Patrick Schumacker also posted a congratulatory tweet, with a behind-the-scenes look at shooting the pilot over a year ago.

From the @AbbottElemABC pilot shoot in March 2021 to today’s pretty remarkable announcement. Congrats to all the incredible talent behind this show. Proud to see everyone recognized for their hard work. 🙏 ❤️ ☮️ https://t.co/qTcCzUPh5k pic.twitter.com/WPfYY8o7LF — Patrick Schumacker (@PMSchumacker) July 13, 2022

All in all, it’s been a pretty good year for the Abbott crew, who kick off the second season of their hit comedy on September 21st.