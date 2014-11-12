‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Recap: The Most Entertaining Episode Of The Season

Last night’s Sons of Anarchy was one of the strangest, most bizarre, and — in parts — most unintentionally hilarious episode of the season (and maybe even of the series’ run). It was also easily the best episode of the season. That insane, out-of-nowhere sex scene between Chibs and Jarry last week wasn’t an outlier — that scene seems to represent the gung-ho, f**k it spirit that Kurt Sutter has decided to go out on in this final season. I wouldn’t say that “Faith and Despondency” was “good,” but it sure as hell was entertaining, even if it was entirely too long.
The first two minutes of last night’s episode was a montage of sex scenes that included: 1) Jax having sex with a prostitute he rescued a few episodes ago that looks vaguely like Tara (and crying afterwards); 2) Rat Boy having sex with someone who wasn’t his girlfriend; 3) Nero listlessly banging a dead-eyed Gemma from behind; 4) Chibs and Jarry scrumping; 5) Happy going to town on a random woman with heels on the hood of a car; 6) Tig making sweet, sweet love to Venus; and 7) Tully anally raping Juice in prison.
Sons of Anarchy may have actually broken the basic cable record for the most bare-ass shots in a single two-minute sequence, and a couple of those sex scenes, I will never, ever unsee. WHY, SUTTER? MARILYN MANSON?! I have a full tank of nightmare fuel now that I may never be able to burn off.
The main plotline in the episode, however, was actually pretty good: An old-school Sons revenge scheme that saw Jax use Rat Boy and the Grim Bastards’ leader, T.O., as bait to draw out Moses and lead him and Marks’ other henchmen to an RV, where SAMCRO — with the help of an unusually nice Aryan man — gunned down the entire lot of them, leaving Moses alive just long enough for Jax to rip out his eye and cut off his fingers before putting a bullet in his head. It was literally eye for an eye for Bobby’s death.
R.I.P. Moses, the second smartest person on the show at this point (after Marks).
With Moses out of the way, and Marks in prison, Laroy can now take over the One-Niners. (Don’t think that there wasn’t a slight part of me that thought, after gunning down Moses, that Jax would turn on Laroy and T.O., just because that’s the way things have been going for Jax this season).
Meanwhile, Unser finally got in on the action when he saved Officer Candy from one of the Aryans, Leland, who attempted to rub out Candy in the hospital. Unser put a stop to it. Good for you, Unser: You’re finally getting in on the violence, although it hardly makes up for the fact that he still hasn’t put two and two together and realized that Gemma was behind Tara’s murder.
There were a few bookends to the opening sex sequence, too. Chibs and Jarry had a blow-out fight that ended in rough make-up sex. The point of their explosive relationship still eludes me; I think maybe Sutter is just exorcising demons or rocking his jollies.
The sweeter bookend, however, saw Tig and Venus profess their love for one another, and if either one of them die in the next three episodes, there will be riots on the Internet. As messed up as it is, Tig and Venus have the healthiest romantic relationship on the show.
But the episode’s cake-taker, and the source of more unintentional comedy than a Paul Verhoeven movie, was the Abel storyline. Abel is a cutter, y’all. That little Machiavellian sociopath cut himself WITH A FORK in order to get away from Grandma Gemma.
Child Services was naturally called in, and after Abel fingered Gemma for the wound, Jax moved Abel back into his place. There, after a long day of killing thugs and banging prostitutes, Jax was feeling magnanimous. He ended up revealing to Abel that Wendy — a woman he once injected with heroin — was Abel’s first mommy and a really sweet woman! But then, when Jax came in to tuck little Gene Draper into bed, Abel finally ratted out Gemma:
“So is that why grandma killed my other mommy, so my first mommy could be here with me?”
That’s right, folks. Abel ratted out Gemma. The biggest reveal of the entire season came from a Abel Teller. It would’ve been a far more effective scene if I hadn’t been laughing hysterically at the ridiculousness of it all. Kurt Sutter let a four year old do all the heavy lifting. It was almost too perfect.
Isn’t the main Niner Tyler?
Yep. Leroy was killed by Marks in season 5.
I’m still confused about what happened to Michael from LOST…
Can I say it?
ROWLES’D
Also, Officer Candy is actually Officer Eglee. But fuck it, who needs to check details like that when there’s clicks to be had.
Those are pretty bad.
I dunno… for a show as incomprehensible and incoherent as Sons of Anarchy has become, you gotta give Rowles some leeway w/ whatever interchangeable nonsense Kurt Sutter is throwing on screen… like what ever happened to CCH Pounder?
@Rufus T Barleysheath she realized she was better off on NCIS: New Orleans and took her talents elsewhere.
@Rufus: Michael died on the freighter when it exploded.
This is his job. He gets no leeway
2 1/2 hours of this shit last night??? Come the f*ck on Sutter, get over yourself and finish it already.
To be fair, the last hour was the after show. But yeah, the episode runtimes are still on the wrong side of 60 minutes.
And Anarchy Afterword continues to be unwatchable, so you could easily skip it.
I agree with Dustin here. It was the most entertaining so far this season. Rat is getting tons of screen time. He can’t be long for this world.
Oh and spot on about Wendy. She’s my new fav and I could not stand her before
I burst out laughing at the bit with Marilyn Manson boning Juice – just too absurd.
Wendy and Venus are the only characters on the show I actually like.
Did anyone else find it a bit icky that the Sons lured a load of black guys into a trap to be massacred by white supremacists?
I believe the technical term is “bunning”.
Very icky.
As I said to my wife, “Well, that would’ve been cooler if Sutter hadn’t made me root for the side with the neo Nazis.”
Otis the happy white supremacist to the rescue! Hooray?
– my reaction to that scene last night
If it makes you all feel any better it looked to me like some of the One-Niners and Grim Bastards were on the scene as well, so, uh, hooray for cooperation across racial barriers in gangland massacres? or something?
If all we need for world peace and racial harmony to happen is for Peggy Bundy to finger the wrong killer so her British ninny of a son takes retribution on everyone in creation…let’s get that going.
There were Grim Bastards there to help with the killing. The Son’s have ushered in a new world that sees beyond color.
Still don’t know why the Grim Bastards are all simpatico with SOA after they killed the leader’s cousin in season…5? The late bobby made it seem like a big deal but this season started with shoulder shrugs, basically.
Yeah the neo-Nazi shit was odd, given ALL OF SEASON 2 and Season 1 fighting the Nords.
“after Abel fingered Gemma for the wound”
-There’s got to be a better way to say that.
PHRASING
Boots of Spanish Leather is (probably) my favorite song of all time. And now it will forever be synonymous with Marilyn Manson ass raping Juice. Fuck this episode.
Jax will take action just as soon as Abel brings him some proof that Grandma killed his Mommy.
Don’t forget they have to take a Mayhem vote after!
Have they even voted this year on anything…or did they all just decide to go along with Jax on his killing spree and PROOF!!!
The way this season is going, I was fully expecting to see Unsers wrinkled saggy ass banging the cop in the hospital as part of the opening montage.
Definitely part of next week’s opening montage. That’ll actually be how Unser’s story ends; after decades of being rejected by Gemma, he’ll find love with Eglee… and then the cancer will finally kill him.
Juice better do something besides get raped and murdered in prison, or else his whole storyline is the biggest waste of time on this show, and maybe any other.
Not sure I want to give Sutter too much credit at this stage, but in the preview for next week, they did show Wendy sitting down with Jax and starting to say that because he told Abel she’s his mom that she didn’t want anymore secrets between her and Jax. I’d like to think this leads her to telling him about Juice and Gemma, with that leading to Jax confronting Juice in prison about it. Not a clue how it’ll play out from there, but I’ll assume that Juice dies in some ridiculous fashion afterwards. Probably involving something getting stuck in his butt.
Fuck Juice. Metaphorically; I’ve seen entirely too much of the literal version.
matches his character for the last few seasons
Amen.
At this point I wouldn’t be surprised if Venus told Tig she was pregnant.
That gets you burned up in the weapons depot.
Complete and utter ridiculousness. Are we supposed to care about this Sherriff who is by far the worst cop of ALL time
Are we supposed to care about any of these people, who are by far the worst collection of people of all time?
Aafter her heartfelt talk about how they were destined to fail, I kept waiting for Chibs to say to Sherriff Plot Device, “what, boning you on the hood of your car outside the police station wasn’t proof enough of our love?”
LOL, whenever she starts yapping about her job seriously, you just have to laugh at her.
Everything she does is suspicious and I’m now convinced it’s not even intentional. She’s just comically underwritten.
I feel like they have zero on screen chemistry. Am I really supposed to believe these two care about each other after yelling at each other, slapping each other and then boning on the floor? They’re like two confused high school students.
How many times is Jax going to say thank you? It can be a drinking game.
And they better not devote an episode to Unser finally dying from “the cancer” just to draw out the story.
If you add people calling Jax a “decent man” and SAMCRO members going “We’re with you, brotha” then it’s alcohol poisoning time.
Drinking Game, Drink whenever these things are said
-You all right with this Jackie Boy
– Blowback
-Jesus Christ!
-2 Grown Men Hug for no reason
-We need intel
-Proof
-Prison rape, chug your drink.
-Prison rape preceded by reading of the love poems of Lord Byron, shrug your shoulders and mainline absinthe.
Nostril flares and bro-walks are at an all time low, but luckily everyone in the entire state of California is still concerned with being “made whole.” So we have that, at least.
Lighting someone else’s cigarette needs to be a shot
I think backing up their bikes to park should be included as well. Literally could have removed an entire season off the series of them just backing up…
This entire season I keep thinking “Did I dream that?”
Best comedy on TV right now. All the scenes with Abel and Venus were ridiculous, but then again, so was every other scene, so whatever.
There was a scene with Abel where he clearly was being coached by someone off camera, and he looked up right at them, and then left the room.
I can’t even imagine what got left on the cutting room floor.
The whole Juice as Tully’s love muppet angle was both ridiculous and hilarious too. Juice’s reaction after getting the package with the love poems, vaseline and cocaine was priceless, as was his meekly snorting lines at the end of the episode while Tully read poetry to him on his lap.
I had the aftershow on in the background while I was doing some work, I heard Sutter say that the kid isn’t an actor. Understatement of the year and he’s clearly been coached off screen before. Whatever, his scene last night with Jax was pretty good.
@Horatio Cornblower The kid’s not an actor, but him and his twin brother have been playing this role, as well as one on Mad Men, for something like 3 years already? I challenge that excuse, Mr. Sutter.
I, for some dumb reason, watched the aftershow. Sutter starts talking about Abel (the kid actor) and says “we understand he isn’t a seasoned professional”, so it apears they are well aware of this fact.
I can’t believe no one brought this up, but who in the hell packs a metal fork in a kid’s lunch????
Abel put the fork in his lunch box.
What kind of parent doesn’t here that shit clanging around in there? You know that dumb ass kid isn’t allowed to carry his own shit into school. He would just toss in the sandbox and play with his own feces.
Abel was told THAT MORNING that if someone was harming him, they’d be in trouble, and yet somehow he had the forethought to just carry a fork around in case of child services investigation? This kid who is clearly developmentally challenged had a plan in place already?
@entropy that’s a really goddamn good point. I guess we’re back to believing that the Teller family is dumb enough to pack a metal fork in Abel’s lunchbox, which, actually, they are absolutely dumb enough to do, so maybe that explains it.
@miamidiesel if it were the Tellers, there would be a bag of coke, two knives, and a disassembled Tech 9 in there. Although nothing beats Jaz asking who Abel’s teacher was, and no one in the room batting at eye at this question. It was second in hilarity only to Jax’s declaration of “I’ll be taking my son back to my house, for the duration,” and again no one asking why in fuck he’s not already there.
Am I the only one who just loathes the righteous indignation from Gemma on the nosy teachers? Bitch..you and your family are not fine…you need tons of help.
@cajunhawk I loved how she tried to shoot down the idea of Abel seeing a psychiatrist in her usual cunty bitch way only to be immediately rebuked by Jax, Wendy and Nero and have to sit there and take it. And it got better when Jax told her he was taking the kids back to his house and she couldn’t be alone with them any more. About time that cunty bitch had to suffer some real consequences for being the worst person in the galaxy. Did I mention that Gemma is a cunty bitch?
@miamidiesel If Sutter had any balls he would have revealed her to be the killer early on in this season and we would have been done with her. But we wouldn’t have heard her bleat out Greensleeves.
I rewatched the episode tonight. I didn’t pick up on it before but when Abel walks into the bathroom he is drinking a juicebox. His lunch is already eaten. I think he is supposed to have smuggled the fork out of the lunchroom.
I saw it and went “Uh oh” because if characters are getting poignant, heartfelt and real scenes, it’s because tragedy and death aren’t far behind.
If Venus Van Dam dies, we mourn
I don’t know what Sutter hoped to accomplish with that opening montage last night (other than indulging himself with a generous helping of man ass and sodomy), but I could not stop laughing (also Dustin, way to leave off Wendy diddling herself on the list of things we saw in those 2 minutes). Ending it with Jax crying after plowing prostitute Tara was just goddamn perfect.
As I said below that was the most unintentionally hilarious thing I have seen in a long, long time. Almost as long a time as it’s been since Wendy’s had anything ‘twixt her legs that didn’t run on batteries.
/Firefly’d!
@Horatio nicely done. That entire scene was weird as hell, but the dead eyes on both Juice and Gemma were particularly unnecessary. We get it! Their guilt is killing them! Throttle back, Sutter, and try to write a coherent plot, OK?
For a second I thought Tig was going to tell Venus about being the rat and then shoot her, setting up another thread for the end of the series.
Venus’ last scene needs to be putting on or taking off a hat and saying, “Hello Raylan.”
Did you not see the Abel reveal coming? It was pretty obvious. Tigg shooting that white supremecist in the dick was my favorite part.
Yeah, the Abel reveal was really obviously telegraphed, although I didn’t expect the way it happened (Jax revealing to him that Wendy is actually his “first mommy”, and then Abel asking if grandma killed his “second mommy” so that his “first mommy” could be with him). I actually thought that was reasonably well-written, which really surprised me after all of the muck of this season.
What miamidiesel said. You had to see it coming but the way they did it was really nice.
Who the fuck gives their kid a metal fork to take to school in their lunchbox? We were lucky to get a spork.
Best scene of the night, but my favorite part was the amazing indifference the AB leader had at the Sons killing two of his guys.
@Stonecutter He wanted them dead because they were Leland’s guys and were upset about his getting the promotion over Leland.
It’s a lot like my office only with guns and racist tattoos.
How did that skinhead know about Tig boning Venus? Did he get an advance copy of this episode’s script?
I have the same question as @Hyrax but that is also least absurd thing from last night.
I’ll preface this by saying that Justified is my favorite TV show going right now and that I’m a huge fan of both Boyd Crowder and the man that plays him, Walton Goggins. But — and this might set the mob after me around these parts — the Venus Van Dam shit needs to stop. It was great the first time, then they brought her back to flesh out her character a little more and feed the “Tig is a freak” angle a little further last season with her family story subplot and that was good too, but now… it’s just gone too goddamn far. Forget about jumping the shark on the Venus Van Dam character, Sutter jumped on top of the shark, drove it into the ground, killed it and is now aggressively thrusting away at its corpse. What was a fun gimmick for a little bit has become useless filler for these bloated self-indulgent episodes.
There, I said it. Get at me.
I disagree. I thought that last scene between them was some of the best work on the show yet and made me wish we knew more about Tig’s fucked-up past. Venus is a key element in showing that and the way they moved him/her from comic relief to that key element was, I thought, really well done.
That said Boyd Crowder is a much better character, but that’s a pretty high fucking bar.
@Horatio Cornblower I would’ve agreed with you wholeheartedly if this had come up a couple of seasons back, because then it would’ve seemed more timely to better flesh out Tig’s character with this sort of an angle. But with 3 episodes left, it seems to me that Sutter’s just indulging in the gimmick for the hell of it, and to beef up the already too long episode runtimes. If last night’s scene (which I do agree with you was really well-acted and written) had ended with Tig revealing himself as the rat because being with Venus made him that comfortable, there would’ve been a real payoff and I would’ve seen the value in it. Maybe the angle will come into play in the end game over the last 3 episodes and I’ll be proven wrong, but for now… let’s just say I’ll feel better when Walton Goggins is back to being Boyd Crowder full-time (actually, I’ll feel that way regardless of if/how Venus Van Dam plays into SoA’s end game).
@Horatio Cornblower, @Verbal Kunt you want to break me down? you want to hear me say it? I was scared! I couldn’t tell where Tig ended and Venus began during their spot in the opening montage. The whole thing made me very goddamn uncomfortable.
Seriously though, Sutter will never win an Emmy or whatever he’s after for SoA, but it would be pretty cool (and well warranted) for an LGBT group to give him some kind of recognition for the Venus Van Dam character and the scene last night.
@miamidiesel If this sort of thing had come up a couple of seasons ago SOA wouldn’t be as goddamn frustrating to watch.
I think the Venus Van Damme angle is meant to humanize Tig, a character who has basically been either the Freak or the Mad Dog, doing whatever sick shit Clay and then Jax asked of him (a role now given over to Happy, since it’s too late to give that guy any character). Giving him a love interest of any kind makes him relatable, and is supposed to make us feel something when Sutter has him gunned down for trying to protext Gemma in the second to last episode.
@horatio I’m with Diesel on this. All this Venus is like eating ice cream all day.
That said, the last scene with Tig and Venus probably would’ve worked for me if I had ANY faith that Sutter would deliver on it later.
@Stonecutter To each their own and I fully agree with your point that Sutter has pissed on his audience long enough that when he does pull off something that a lot of us think is really great, the people who don’t like it are fully justified in saying “wait until Sutter fucks it up” because based on past performance the CIA will suddenly appear and kill Venus for reasons of national security.
Thank god I’m not the only one. Venus is a caricature of a character that started out in jokey shock value land. Hard to take seriously now. Same with Tig. Heartfelt moments aren’t his thing and it’s too late in the game for me to buy it now. Plus the dialogue and acting were shit too. This subject matter can be done well, but this show isn’t the one that’s ever, ever going to do it right. So, so hacky.
Venus was comic relief when she first appeared and that’s when she was at her best. Same with Tig, he’s fucked up, but he makes us laugh.
I was thinking that the entire time, and also the scene between Jax and his awful child. This show could have been great.
ABEL HAS NO FRIENDS, WHAT A LOSER!!!!!!!!!!
All the kids now that Abel was a rat.
I’m sure it’s been said already but just for me, because I’ve thrown a ton of shade at the show this season, (and it’s deserved every goddamn bit of it), but I really liked this episode and it was frustrating because it’s a reminder of how good Sutter can be when he isn’t dicking around with ridiculous plot twists or dragging things out over two or three seasons because goddammit we need more PROOF!, (how much proof will Jax need that Gemma killed Tara? Apparently three weeks worth), and how much better this show could have been.
The scene with Tig and Venus had my full attention because I was convinced Tig was going to kill her and them himself. And when it went in a different direction entirely it was done so, so well. Even the scenes at the end with Jax and Abel and Wendy were so moving I stopped masturbating to the prison se…I mean I paid full attention to the character development. But seriously, the portion of the show after the big shoot-out, (which from a fun and games perspective was terrific even though lets not pretend for a second that a plan involving that many moving parts and racially opposed gangs would ever have had a chance in hell of working), was really, really good television and I wish to hell there had been more of it this season. Well done Sutter.
Now the opening may have been the most unintentionally hilarious thing I’ve ever seen and you can’t convince me that Happy didn’t kill that girl he was banging on the hood of the car. There’s no way she isn’t dead.
My gripes with the more ridiculous aspects of last night’s episode aside, I will say that based on the last scene of last night’s episode and the trailer for next week’s episode I’m actually kind of excited for the last 3 episodes and I think we’ll see more of the good Sutter writing than the bad.
Like @The Promoter noted above, it looks like Wendy doesn’t want to keep any secrets from Jax and might tell him about helping Gemma with Juice, and Jax also finds out from Unser that the guy that Gemma said she saw leaving Tara’s house wasn’t even in the state that night. So hopefully things come together pretty quickly from here on out, and maybe we’ll even find out who the real rat was, and some of the other extraneous threads from this season (Chibs-Jarry, Tig-Venus, Ratboy-Brooke) will tie back into the main plot, and oh yeah we might find out what the deal is with the recurring homeless lady and maybe some of the Ireland stuff will factor into the end game too so it turns out we didn’t waste all that time a few seasons back and…
Fuck, I’m getting way too ahead of myself. Well, I’m still cautiously optimistic for next week’s episode.
Still lots to tie up for 3 episodes though. Even at 90-120 minutes a piece. Hell, if he just gets through everything new opened up this season that’ll be fairly impressive. If he ties up any of the older stuff that still has a big WTF? tag on it, that would be even better. My guess is that the next 2 episodes will deal with Jax/Gemma/Tara, while the last one brings in the rest of the charters to deal with Jax killing Jury. It should also give us who the rat to Lin actually was. I’m behind the idea that it was not Jury. I’m actually hoping that we just find out that Lin is smart enough to figure out that the biker crew that has dicked him over multiple times in the past are the same guys that took his heroin and there was no rat. Thus making everything that has happened this season as pointless as possible.
Sutter has been given free reign and lots of rope to hang himself with. There’s no reason any of these episodes needed to be more than 60 minutes. Never mind the whole season.
I didn’t think Tig was going to kill her… I thought Tig was going to reveal he was doing something shady that we haven’t seen yet (i.e., being the rat to Lin).
Ah Happy,playing with the severed finger: “You guys want one, there’s three left”
Gemma forked Tara. Abel forked Gemma. Oh, bitter irony!
Bwahahahaha!!!! I was so stuck on the ridiculousness I didn’t even see it!
So forkin’ crazy…….
Sutter just wrote up a 5 year old to be a self-mutilator. I would say “you can’t make this shit up” but everything is possible with that idiot running things.
I had a discussion with some co-workers after the first couple weeks of this season, and we think we nailed the writing process for Sutter. Basically, it’s just a room with a bunch of hookers that have random plot points written on their asses, then liberally covered up by coke. Sutter and the other writers pick one and snort. Write scene. Repeat.
@The Promoter so basically the SoA equivalent of the manatees that write Family Guy? I could buy that.
@miamidiesel, yeah that was mentioned in the discussion. Ultimately we decided hookers and blow were more Sutter than sea cows. I also figured that’s how casting for the Crow Eaters was done.
Abel went from a run of the mill FAS baby to Nathan from South Park in, like, one episode.
I was wondering why Juice was still around and then I realized that we hadn’t had a good prison rape scene in a while (Sutter’s signature dish). What a wonderful story that is.
When Juice got his care package, I thought the tube was chapstick and that Sutter was going to full David Aceveda on us.
I really enjoyed the spoiler laden sneak peak during “Talk Anarchy with Titus” or whatever where it’s revealed that [character omitted] was stabbed to death. Thanks for that, guys.
I heard that too and was sort of WTF but then figured that could very well be a misdirection ploy because remember some characters are on to other characters and my be feeding still other characters bad information in order to draw them out.
Or the CIA did it.
So the actress that plays Winsome/prostitute Tara, Inbar Lavi, is pretty fine. More Inbar Lavi side boob and less man ass, amirite fellas? Fellas?
Sorry I was huffing amyl nitrate and fapping to Lord Byron. What were we talking about?
I was preparing for bored as fuck Gemma to start singing Greensleeves while Nero took her to Absentee-Minded-Poundtown.
Damn, now I want to go to Absentee-Minded-Poundtown.
I hear Absentee-Minded-Poundtown has a Chipotle.
I love you guys! These comments are becoming the funniest thing to read every week. Even funnier than the unintentional comedy that the show itself presents.
I also love how almost every week, there’s some sort of “surprise” shootout. “Here, just me and your crew will step into this abandoned warehouse/farmhouse/garage/remote cabin/forest clearing to discuss our deal” and then “Surprise!” 20 bikers jump out and start blasting away.
Agree!
I love how the group of ex-military guys go into a house and come out 30 seconds later saying it was clear, only to reveal there were people on top of it and in the basement the whole time. Did they just peak in the windows?
Forbidden love is the best love
“So I came out of Wendy’s va-…..tummy?”
Don’t think I didn’t catch that Abel you little shit
It was probably a C-section. do they let meth addicts push that hard? I have no idea.
I just hope Venus doesn’t drop a grenade in Tig’s car.
Juice is Tully’s Sally Hemings.
I do like the Dodge commercials towards the beginning episodes that give us a reminder of how this show used to be good.
That was the best SoA episode I’ve seen in about three years… This entire commentary makes it even more entertaining… I also think Venus and Tig… Probably Rat and minor are all doomed… So one of them has to be the rat.
That scene was the opposite of awesome. My eyes rolled back so hard I had concussion symptoms.
Anyone else put off by the fact that a bunch of white guys (some of whom were white supremacists) tortured and murdered a black guy? And then later the whole Tig/Jarry sex scene. Of course, Sutter writes a really humanizing Tig-Venus scene that is incredibly irritating because he can do better.
Everybody tortures everybody on this show. Racism isn’t this show’s problem; it’s a main plot device.
So I think we can all agree now that Abel has been working with the Irish all along. He got very close to his Irish foster-parents in the short time he knew them, and has vowed vengeance on the club for taking away his one shot at a normal life. Abel is the rat, and he’s going to take down SAMCRO…and then move on to first grade.
I swear this episode went for about 4 hours. Every time I thought it was over they’d start a new scene. It was like fucking LOTR
So many head scratching questions. One of the biggest ones is: If Jarry and Unser know that Jax has Juice in play to kill Lin…wouldn’t the simple solution be to have Juice moved to another facility? You know, take him OUT of play? (And is Lin the only super powerful crime boss that has no one on the take inside, or a lawyer that can swing bail?)
Aren’t Moses and his men supposed to be Special Ops types? How the hell are we supposed to believe they’d fall for such an obvious and ham-fisted ambush?
Remember when Nero spotted Gemma’s truck at the Mayan’s clubhouse, where Juice just so happened to be being held? How come he’s never asked Gemma, I don’t know “Hey Mama, what was your truck doing at the Mayan’s HQ with Juice?” Seems like a reasonable question to ask when confronted with something so strange and out of place.
Also, Re: Abel. Um, you’re at war with a murderous gang, and you still send your kid to pre-school? A pre-school with presumably lax, pre-school levels of security?
I think the most disturbing part of the opening sex-tage was the look on Happy’s face while he robotically thrusted away. It was like Terminator-style fucking.
They did move Juice….
Also, Nero knew that Gemma was taking Juice, I forget where, but he knew….
That pre-school security isn’t “lax”…..they have orange cones at the drop-off point……
Oh yeah, and that bit at the end Rat’s little girlfriend reading Nero the riot act and him just taking it. TOTALLY believable (Dismissive wanking motion)
When Tig started to cry I lost it. They would have been better off having them laughing the whole time.
The absurdity of this show knows no bounds. Best part? Jax is giving a speech to his mom:
“We have to do everything by protocol or DHR will take the kids…”
/checks watch
“Oooooh… sorry. We’re gonna have to finish this later. I have to attend a mass murder I’ve orchestrated.”
haha. I love it.
The worst part of this episode for me was Leland dying.
Only because I love screaming “REEEEGGIIEE LADOUX?!?” every time he has a scene.
Conversely, my wife’s favorite part of this episode was Leland dying. For reasons still unknown.
How about a nice slow clap for Tig shooting an Aryan in the sack for talking about his “woman” ?
Quick theory. Jimmy Smits is the rat.
Late to the party here…..
About 2 or 3 episodes into this season I mentioned to my wife “It seems like they are just making shit up as they go on”.
Watched the aftershow last night. Sutter says ‘in my writing process I don’t like to get too far ahead of where we’ve shot scenes. I like to see a scene develop on film, then add to the story’.
So yes….they’re making shit up as they go on.
Forgive me if any of this has been said already:
– The Tig and Venus scene, although well done, was totally out of place and pointless. I hate when shows slap together meaningful relationships right at the end of the series just to put a nice bow on things (eg Friday Night Lights)
-Were we supposed to be excited Jax outsmarted Marks’ guys? I don’t even hate them that much. As stated in previous recaps, they at least do their business straight up. Unlike Jax and Co., who has been a piece of shit all season.
-Unser totally should’ve been giving it to Wendy in the opening montage. A little less Marilyn Manson, a little more Drea De Matteo.
-Could Jax have possibly, EVER, picked a worse time to drop the “hey Wendy is your real mom” bomb on Abel?! The kid is going off the deep end hard already. To quote the great Will Ferrell: “I got a belly full of white dog crap and now you lay this shit on me??”
-Is Abel played by the worst child actor of all time? Or do you think they tell him to act possessed at every moment. He almost cracked a smile when Jax tucked him in and it threw me for a loop.
-Dammit, I need to start watching these the night of so I don’t join the conversation too late.
I hate watching the next day too for that reason.
I’m guessing the reason Jax picked now to tell Abel was to try and stop his downward spiral he thinks is caused by the loss of his mother. Like “See, you didn’t really lose your mom after all so stop being so nutty.”
Im also a late watcher these days. Its like showing up to a party after half the guests have left and everyone else is drunk.
“Were we supposed to be excited Jax outsmarted Marks’ guys? I don’t even hate them that much. As stated in previous recaps, they at least do their business straight up. Unlike Jax and Co., who has been a piece of shit all season.”
Yeah there is a really strange sense of morality/ethics in Sutter’s universe. Marks and Lin, unlike SAMCRO, have always been straightforward with their business dealings. no double crosses, no betrayals. SAMCRO has fucked everybody and their dog over, their current allies included. So…Why are we supposed to root for SAMCRO again? And speaking of “Allies” how is it that every betrayal SAMBRO perpetrated against said allies seems to have been forgiven with lame reassurances and bro hugs? Don’t any of these ruthless criminals hold a grudge? I recall a conversation Jax had with Alvarez this season
Jax: We never would have beteayed you, except we really had to, because blah blah THE CHINESE KILLED TARA!!
Alvarez: It’s all good, homes.
(Bro Hug)