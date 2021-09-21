If Pitch Perfect had you “missing it while it was gone,” we’ve got some news that might just be music to your ears. Earlier today, Variety revealed a Pitch Perfect series has been ordered over at Peacock with actor and comedian Adam Devine onboard to reprise his role from the films. As of right now, there’s been no word on if any of Devine’s fellow “Treblemakers” will also be returning to the series, although Pitch Perfect 2 director and series’ star Elizabeth Banks is on board to produce.

According to the report, the upcoming spin-off series is set several years after the events of the film series and follows Devine’s character, Bumper Allen. Throughout the series, Allen was an antagonist to women’s acapella group The Barden Bellas, a love-interest for Rebel Wilson’s Fat Amy, and a John Mayer backup singer. However, when we last saw Allen, he was moving to Germany to capitalize on his absurd musical success in Berlin.

The Pitch Perfect series is set to be written by Megan Amram (The Good Place, Park and Recreation, and The Simpsons), who will also serve as its executive producer and showrunner. In addition, both Devine, and Banks and Max Handelman of Brownstone Productions, are set to executive produce, alongside Gold Circle Films’s Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer. No release date or additional cast members have been announced for the project.