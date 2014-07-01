Adam Richman’s Show Was Cancelled After He Called A Woman The C-Word On Instagram

Getty Image

The anger the newly-thin Adam Richman used to take out on hamburgers? He’s now directed it toward random women online. About a week ago, the Man vs. Food host posted a self-serving selfie to Instagram, captioning it, “Had ordered this suit from a Saville Row tailor over a year ago. Think I’m gonna need to take it in a little…#Victory #EyesOnThePrize #AnythingIsPossible #fitness #transformation #thinspiration.” xoJane contributor Amber Sarah took umbrage to that final hashtag, and a friend of hers explained to Richman the meaning of the fake-word. Richman’s response: “DILLIGAF,” which is not the name of a quadruple-decker sandwich he used to eat, but rather, “Do I look like I give a f*ck?”

And we’re off.

I also posted a comment on Adam’s Instagram about how the term was problematic, but it was ignored, so I made a post about Adam’s “DILLIGAF” comment on my personal Instagram, and asked my followers to “tell him that eating disorders are not a joke and nothing to take lightly.” My followers did just that, but I didn’t for one second predict the vitriol that followed. (Via)

Richman fired back:

Boy that escalated quickly. Richman shouldn’t have to apologize for using the hashtag “thinspiration,” because I don’t think he meant it in a EVERYONE SHOULD LOOK LIKE THE MACHINIST way, but he also shouldn’t have, well, you read what he wrote. Or continued, “Grab a razor blade and draw a bath. I doubt anyone will miss you.” Dick, meet bag. Richman was supposed to launch a new show, Man Finds Food, but when Travel Channel took note of the online brouhaha, they were like thanks but not thanks.

The show, featuring Richman uncovering “delicious hidden food treasures” across the country, was supposed to debut on July 2. Then the channel suddenly announced it would be postponed with no details about a later date. (Via)

Richman has since apologized, twice (“I’ve long struggled with my body image and have worked very hard to achieve a healthy weight. I’m incredibly sorry to everyone I’ve hurt”), but for now, his Food is nowhere to be found. (It’s probably in the last place you look: behind the radiator.)

