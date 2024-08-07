Adam Sandler has had a beautiful friendship with Josh Safdie over the years, beginning with Uncut Gems, which in turn sparked a cultural shift in which the world finally recognized Sandler for what he is: an unmatched entertainer with the fashion sense of a seventh grade junior varsity athlete. The duo will be teaming up once again for a different project that will hopefully be less stressful than their first one.

Sandler returns to stand-up for the first time since 2018 with a new comedy special, Love You, directed by Safdie.

This is the latest Sandler project to land on Netflix after the comedian extended his longtime deal with the streamer, which began in 2014. Sandler has churned out a wide variety of projects for Netflix in the last few years alone, including the family comedy You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah starring his daughters, his buzzy Murder Mystery franchise with Jennifer Aniston, and the existential crisis that was Spaceman featuring Paul Dano as a talking alien spider. This is how we win!

Love You will also feature Sandler on guitar, which is a sure sign that you’re in for a musical treat. The special hits Netflix on August 27, 2024. Check out the trailer above.