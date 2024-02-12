Adam Sandler hasn’t really been in the stand-up game in ages. That’s not entirely true: Back in 2018 he did 100% Fresh for comedy special giant Netflix, marking his first special in two decades. It’s the one where he sang a song for his late pal Chris Farley. Apparently the Sandman enjoyed it enough that (six years later) he’s doing another, and this one will double as an Uncut Gems semi-reunion.

Per Deadline, Sandler will again hit the stage for a new, as yet-untitled special. 100% Fresh was directed by Steven Brill, who directed him in Little Nicky, Mr. Deeds, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, and Hubie Halloween. This one, though, will be handled by a slightly more esteemed auteur: Josh Safdie.

Josh Safdie, of course, is one-half of the recently broken up Safdie brothers. The other is Benny, who’s been doing just fine on his own — acting in Licorice Pizza and Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret and Oppenheimer, teaming up with Nathan Fielder to create The Curse. Uncut Gems isn’t the only project Sandler has done with the Safdies. He also appeared in the Times Square short Goldman v Silverman.

Sandler teamed up with Netflix in the mid-aughts, where he’s popped out one comedy after another, including comedies like The Ridiculous 6, Murder Mystery, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, and Leo. He’s even done more serious work for them with Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories and the basketball saga Hustle.

(Via Deadline)