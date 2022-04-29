Throughout pretty much of all 2019, there was a lot of talk about Adam Sandler—yes, that Adam Sandler—being a shoo-in for an Oscar nomination, if not an outright win, for his role as diamond dealer/gambling addict Howard Ratner in Josh and Benny Safdie’s Uncut Gems. When Sandler didn’t even get a nomination, he quickly rose to the top of just about every “snubbed” list written. And now, after weeks of rumors that the trio might try again with a new project, Sandler has confirmed that they are indeed working on a new film.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sandler confirmed that he indeed is “going to do another movie with the Safdie brothers.” While he was tight-lipped about pretty much any other details, from what we can glean from the comments he did make, the Safdie brothers could still be writing the film, which will most definitely not be a sequel to Uncut Gems or anything like it.

“They’re working hard on it,” Sandler told EW. “Their work ethic is bananas. They’re always working, always writing, always thinking. I don’t know what I can tell you, but it’s gonna be very exciting. It’s different. But I don’t want them to ever say, ‘What the hell did you tell him that for?’ So I’ll just let them talk [about it].”

Fair enough.

For those of you keeping count, this new film will actually mark Sandler’s third outing with the Safdie brothers. Following the success of Uncut Gems, the three of them reunited in 2020 to make the short film Goldman vs. Silverman, which you can watch below.

GOLDMAN v SILVERMAN from Elara on Vimeo.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)