'Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Recap: Cyborgs, Magic Tricks, And Counterespionage

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. is back with three new episodes running through April 15th. And, honestly, this April Fools’ Day episode actually largely delivered the goods, which only made the flaws more glaring.
The episode kicks off with Agent Garrett and Agent Triplett hitting up a S.H.I.E.L.D. safehouse, only to have Deathlok crash through the door. And then, just as promptly, crash through the ceiling; it appears Deathlok can take a lot of abuse. This will just be the start of the guest spots; pretty much everybody from earlier in the series and the Marvel One-Shots shows up, from Victoria Hand to Agent Blake.
Coulson decides to find the Clairvoyant once and for all, using Skye to analyze patterns. Apparently that’s her magical ability that had an entire village die to defend her, data mining. Anyway, Skye gets promoted to full S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, conveniently paying off an arc we weren’t invested in, and then promptly gets some moral support from Coulson. Apparently making us roll our eyes really hard was a key mission statement for this episode.
To Skye’s credit, she comes up with a fairly smart plan, a double-blind where random teams are assigned to random targets. It pays off: Blake and May run into Deathlok and Blake gets a fairly nasty beat-down. Not helping matters is his latest upgrade, a wrist-mounted missile launcher.
Deathlok is tracked down to an abandoned racetrack in Pensacola, and a thrilling chase leads to… him escaping in the sewers, and supposedly the discovery of the Clairvoyant, some Canadian bond trader. The episode pulls a Se7en on us by, for no reason other than plot convenience, Ward shooting him.
Meanwhile, Fitz has discovered May’s encrypted line, while Skye turns up proof the Clairvoyant is actually a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent. The Law of Conservation Of Guest Stars will tell you who that particular traitor is, or at least who the episode wants us to think it is. We’ve got five more episodes this season, so we’re guessing there’s a bit more to the story.
Honestly, the episode is dumb but solid: If nothing else, it’s a demonstration that the show is slowly pulling together its own continuity with a supporting cast of characters, and they’ve finally been given enough of a budget to have some actual action scenes. But so little time has been spent on the characters that a lot of this falls flat.
For example, Ward’s moment of rage is something the show has been building up to for months… except they’ve barely mentioned or discussed it except for the occasional five-second aside about how Ward is getting angrier. It would have been nice for the show to, you know, elaborate a bit.
If nothing else, the show’s improving. And next week’s episode promises to give this show a needed shake-up, although don’t click on that link if you don’t want some fairly major spoilers. Also, it appears it may behoove us to watch a certain Star-Spangled hero’s next movie, as this episode seems to fairly directly tie into events from that movie.
A few more thoughts:
- This episode doesn’t really spend too much time on the idea Ward blew away some poor brain-dead schmuck. Uh, guys? That’s murder?
- I’m starting to suspect Skye’s magical superpower is the ability to suck experienced character actors into poorly written scenes where they act like a surrogate father towards her. Bill Paxton had better be getting his kids some good Marvel loot for this. Especially since that entire scene is basically there to provide the title for next week’s episode.
- Does anybody really think May’s secret phone-call buddy isn’t Nick Fury?
- Also, if the music on next week’s preview was bothering you with how familiar it sounded, it’s from the Tron: Legacy soundtrack, specifically Rinzler’s theme.
Any thoughts yourselves? Let us know in the comments.
Just to be clear, because I can’t trust myself, that link leads to Winter Soldier spoilers? Because I don’t have a problem spoiling this show for myself, but I don’t want to ruin WS.
I can’t wait until the movie finally comes out in the states. I thought it was fucking fantastic, but it’ll be fun to see what others on this site think about it.
Not as such, but it’s pretty clear that the events in Cap have a major effect on the show.
If it doesn’t get renewed I am sure they would dust it off for a mini series during every marvel movie release it is an essence a commercial for the movies so it can afford to be a little bit of a loss lead for ABC/Disney
I knew Deathlok. Deathlok was a friend of mine. That’s not Deathlok.
right now he’s definitely a sad excuse for the character, but I’m hoping he gets “messed up” more to reflect what the damn character ACTUALLY looks like. that chest plate they make him wear looks like it came off a 70’s Star Trek set.
The highlight of his character so far was the x-ray scan of his face, wherein we got to see the classic Deathlok “half corpse, half cyborg” look, complete with chin piece!
But yeah….he is dressed like he’s on his way to a paintball tournament or a dirt bike rally or something
@Buckaroo B If this show is renewed, there are signs they might finally have a frickin’ makeup budget next season.
@DeadMeat Totally agree. The x-ray view of him, and the bullet to the head that exposed a little of the metal plating, looked so spot on, it’s frustrating that we’re not there already.
But, that’s pretty much how they’ve been building character and story in this series, for better or for worse. Like they’ve always said, when the series started we just had an alien attack on Manhattan. We don’t have a bunch of super heroes running around with magic powers. We have Tony Stark, an alien-God, and a super soldier. Now, we have a cyborg based on alien tech, likely. I guess we need to build up to full blown cyborg?
Also, is it now a prerequisite that all AoS reviews include “it’s improving”?
After watching last nights episode I actually thought to myself “hey that was good enough for me to tune in next week.
You get the feeling from next weeks preview that you should watch Winter Soldier if you want to get the most out of the episode
uhh, what the fuck? if last night was a new episode of Agents Of SHIELD, how come #1 – my DVR didn’t record it, and #2, when I looked on the listing it wasn’t there?
In all seriousness, your DVR is the problem, I’m guessing.
::has temper tantrum in front of adults::
I must have watched something with different endings, unless I spaced. It went right from the end of the episode, or so I thought, to a clip from The Winter Soldier. I thought they included the Fury car flip scene from the movie and put it in the episode. I thought that was amazing…until I rewatched it this morning and it ended beforehand.
I had the same experience
wow, an episode of this show that had actual momentum. this was, dare i say?, ALMOST good. maybe this bland snoozefest is worth saving after all. hell, even the 1st seasons of Buffy and Angel were pretty bad considering what came later, maybe this episode of Agents of SHIELD is a sign of better things to come. suddenly i am slightly optimistic about the most disappointing show of the season.
okay with all the posi-vibes outta the way: please FIRE the costume department on this show. Deathloks’ costume was pathetic. is this show’s budget really so tight that they can’t do better than a Laser Tag vest?
How exactly was the double blind smart?
A) Victoria Hand seemed to have all of the information, in order to “have the backup teams ready”. So even if you don’t suspect her, you should realize that without needing to bother with the six others, you could just “read her mind” only
B) The people who got the names, immediately told their partners. So ok, their devices did not have all the info. But at that point, they were not suspecting inside job, they were suspecting actual mindreading, And two minds had the same information immediately. Why bother?
C) The names and places were connected anyway – any reasonable villain would know where the prisoner would be or for whom they would go to the nursing home. Again, no gain in separating the information, really.
Honestly, the show is written for the intelligence level of an eight-year-old. And that’s not the demographic of the average Whedon fan.
yeah, I didn’t understand the point of the double blind thing either.
Well, the emotional intelligence of whedon fans is close to 10, so…
Thoroughly enjoyed the episode, and am very much looking forward to next week. Also glad I already intended to see Winter Soldier this weekend so there’ll be no risk of spoilers.
Ward does still to have a bit of that Berserker Juju in him.
But the point of him shooting him was to show that the “Clairvoyant” was goading him into shooting the person. That speech was tailored to setting Ward off. Wonder if after this season and Winter Soldier if S.H.I.E.L.D breaks off into H.A.M.ME.R. if so who is the Norman Osborn replacement?
I know, but there needed to be something there along the lines of “Ward is susceptible to getting Spaceyed.” Mostly we just had “Hey! Ward’s kinda angry!”
Justin Hammer? Please please let be Justin Hammer
Can the show afford Sam Rockwell? Because if so, they’ll totally do it.
The Winter Soldier will definitely be a breaking point for AoS. I liked this episodes references and crossover from TWS and enjoyed the episode more because of them. The problem is that the TWS makes Shield look that more awesome and coming back from the movie to the show is quite a shock. They really need to amp up the action after TWS is release in the states.
I enjoyed last night’s episode, but I just realized they wasted Brad Dourif on a part that took less than five minutes. If they were just going to kill that guy, why get Brad Dourif? Unless he’s a clone or a Sentinel or whatever they call them in the Marvel universe, and we’ll see him again.
Couldn’t Ward have just shot Skye in the face instead? That’d shake things up for the better.
I cringed for the entire Bill Paxton/Skye scene. By the end my brain was tuning out the actual dialogue and just focusing on Paxton’s gruff delivery.
Having the joys of an earlier release of CA:TWS over here on this side of the Atlantic all I’ll say is two things, while trying mightily to avoid spoilers:
1.) Those in the States are in for a helluva good week between these 2 eps of AOS and the release of TWS
2.) Major rage will be focused on one person, not anyone you would think!
Went and saw WS last night and it actually made me excited to watch AOS to see what happens there.
I could see a scenario in which May isn’t talking to Fury, but also doesn’t realize the implications of what she’s done because Winter Soldier. That movie needs to come out so we can just talk about it already.
