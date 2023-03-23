Weatherman-turned-journalist Al Roker is known for his ability to chat amiably about all sorts of topics — unless the subject happens to be a random man’s erection (or lack thereof). It’s a lesson that Jameela Jamil learned the hard way.

As Decider notes, The Good Place and She-Hulk star dropped by TODAY on Tuesday to talk about her new podcast, Bad Dates. When asked to share a story about some of her own bad dates, Jamil told the crew of co-hosts how she once “Had a man take several steps into my apartment on what was supposed to be my first-ever booty call.” But things did not progress as anticipated.

“He collapsed three steps in and he broke all of his front teeth,” Jamil continued, as the hosts looked on in horror. “They flew across my apartment. He split his chin open and collapsed, and it’s because he misused a drug that excites a man’s sausage.”

This is where Roker clearly became uncomfortable. After staring at the camera, Jim Halpert-style, for an elongated period of time, the host did his best to move the conversation along. “Would you say that if you have the bad dates, it makes you appreciate the good dates,” Roker asked, to which Jamil responded: “100 percent!” But Craig Melvin, Roker’s co-host, wasn’t ready to stop talking about Viagra Man just yet.

“How long was the man out,” he asked — clearly oblivious to Roker’s visible desire to steer the conversation in another direction. Jamil must not have noticed either, as she responded: “It was a while.”

Which is likely how long it will be before Jamil is invited back on as a guest during Roker’s hour.

