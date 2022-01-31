Alec Baldwin
Getty Image
Alec Baldwin Has Settled A Case With A Man He Allegedly Beat Up Over A Parking Spot

Alec Baldwin, known for being super genuine and even-tempered and not at all sketchy, recently settled with a man who sued the actor for allegedly beating him up over three years ago. What could possibly put Baldwin, the man who started a fight with someone for refusing to turn off Words With Friends on a flight, over the edge? A parking spot mishap in NYC.

To be fair, parking is a nightmare, but Wojciech Cieszkowski claims the 30 Rock actor punched him in the jaw and shoved him outside Baldwin’s East 10th Street apartment, where they were both waiting for a spot. Baldwin then countersued, as his lawyers claimed that the man was only “light pushed.” The surveillance footage shows an altercation between the two, though it’s a bit inconclusive.

Also appearing on the video is Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, who appears to intervene. Though she’s not known for her honesty, either. The two came to an undisclosed agreement today. Baldwin had previously pled guilty to harassment over the incident and was sentenced to anger management classes, as well as a hefty $120 fine.

This has been quite the last few months for Baldwin, who has been in a sea of legal issues after allegedly firing a gun on the set of his movie Rust, which tragically killed Halyna Hutchins last fall. The investigation is ongoing, though Baldwin is having a hard time cooperating with authorities.

