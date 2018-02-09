Alex Garland’s Mysterious FX Show Sounds Like It Will Delight ‘Ex Machina’ Fans

Oscar-nominated screenwriter Alex Garland is preparing to release his next movie, Annihilation, an adaptation of Jeff VanderMeer’s novel about a group of scientists who enter a mysteriously dangerous zone called Area X. The film will be released into theaters in the United States, Canada, and China, but the international rights were sold to Netflix after a test screening deemed Annihilation “too intellectual” and “too complicated” for a wide audience. Not that Garland cares. He makes smart science-fiction, the kind that Roman DeBeers would approve of, and he’s already thinking ahead to his next work.

“The next project, provided it happens — hopefully we’re gonna shoot it later this year — [and it’s] an eight-part television series for FX,” Garland told Fandango. “It’s a sort of science fiction, but it’s a much more technology-based sci-fi whereas Annihilation is a more hallucinogenic form of sci-fi and more fantastical form of sci-fi. This is slightly more in common with projects I’ve worked on like Ex Machina or Never Let Me Go, which are taking something about our world now — not our world in the future, but our world as it is right now — and then drawing sort of inferences and conclusions from it.”

Last year, Garland inked a deal with FX to “develop, write, and produce television projects,” hopefully one of which includes more Oscar Isaac dancing.

(Via Fandango)

