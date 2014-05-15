Alex Trebek Discusses Retirement, Plans To Go Out Like Keyser Soze

Getty Image

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek did an interview with The Hollywood Reporter recenlHOLY HELL that is a cool picture up there. Look at Trebek, all “This longtime syndicated game show host just took home another Emmy and continues to dominate that glorified haircut Sajak in every way imaginable. Anyone? That’s right, Alex F*cking Trebek. Now take my picture.” I might get it blown-up to mural-size and hang it over the couch in my living room. So people know.

Anyway, as I was saying, Trebek did an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. The discussed a bunch of things, like his passion for unhealthy eating (a Milky Way and a Diet Coke for breakfast), eating lunch with Bob Barker, and his feelings about his job after all these years (“I like the show, I like the contestants and it pays well”). But mostly importantly, he talked about his plans for retirement. Or, more specifically, his lack thereof.

When it happens it will probably happen the same way it happened when I shaved my mustache in 2001: It will happen on a whim. I will decide at that moment, “This is it. Leave me an extra 30 seconds at the end of the program so I can say goodbye.”

First of all, I love that Alex Trebek remembers the year he shaved his mustache, and just casually drops it into conversation as though it’s a common fact that everyone knows. But more importantly, I love that he basically has the Keyser Soze retirement plan. One day you’ll see him out there rapping clues and having awkward chats with contestants, and then, with no warning, like that…