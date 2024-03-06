When Community began, Joel McHale’s Jeff had his eyes on Gillian Jacobs’ Britta, the two set up as a classic will-they-or-won’t-they maybe-couple. As the show aged, though, it moved away from sitcom cliché. The Jeff-Britta business fell into the background, with the show too cool to pair off its main ensemble. Still, there was some romantic tension between Jeff and someone else: Alison Brie’s Annie. When the long-promised Community movie gets made — if it gets made — that relationship might go further.

In a new chat with Palm Spring Life, Brie opened about the movie, which she hopes will feature some more Jeff-Annie action. “Some of my favorite parts of the show were shooting scenes with Jeff and Annie and the romantic push and pull there, so I hope there would be some of that in the movie,” she said. She added, “But you never know.”

Lately both McHale and Donald Glover, the group’s resident Troy, have seemed extremely optimistic about the Community movie happening. There’s a completed script, they say, and they seem sure it will start filming this year. Brie, though, is a bit more skeptical. She says she’s in the dark about where it is, apart from spotting headlines about it happening, and she’s unsure if the gang’s schedules can align.

“We’re all excited to do it. Everybody wants to do it,” Brie said. “It’s just, even when we were shooting the show, Gillian used to say that getting all the cast together was like herding cats, and I feel like that’s what it’s going to be like [making the movie].”

In other words, don’t assume that the Community movie will happen this year, or next, or ever. But keep your fingers crossed.

(Via Palm Spring Life)