It’s been a few years of “well they/won’t they” when it comes to the Community movie. A film based on the series was promised to fans all the way back in season two with a throwaway line that became a frequent callback throughout the series. But, after ending in 2015, it seemed like creator Dan Harmon had lost some momentum. Even though the cast and crew would often speculate about a potential feature, it never came to light. Until NOW! Creator Dan Harmon officially announced the movie last month, so, here is everything we know about #SixSeasonAndAMovie.

After a virtual table read in 2020, the cast has been open about the desire to move forward with the #sixseasonsandamovie prophecy. At first, it looked like Netflix, where the show is currently a huge hit, would snag the rights to a potential movie, but NBC’s Peacock seems to have outbid the streamer earlier this year.

While the movie has been confirmed, there have been no plot details or release dates in mind. We know that Harmon is on board to write, but no director has been attached yet. Assuming they film sometime in early 2023, fans might have a Community movie as early as next fall, but it will likely be later.

As for which stars will return, it seems like almost everyone is on board besides Chevy Chase — Harmon joked that he didn’t know if that would be “legal” for the actor to return. He was famously written out of the final season. Yvette Nicole Brown has said that all of the actors who want to return should be able to, “Every day it’s getting closer to coming to fruition,” she told E! last month. “Do I know when? I do not. Do I know whether everybody’s schedule is going to line up at the right time to make it happen in a time that’ll make everybody happy? I don’t know that, either. But I do know that everybody has the desire to take part, and that’s half the battle.”

Of course, all eyes are on Donald Glover, one of the show’s breakout actors, who also left before the final season. Harmon believes that he will be returning to Greendale Community College, despite no official announcement. “I think that Donald is coming, based on word of mouth, but it’s just the deal isn’t official or wasn’t official,” Harmon told Variety. “It would be difficult to really commit to doing this thing without Donald. So I believe he is coming back.” This is all fine and great, but let’s get to the real question: is Jonathan Banks returning to campus?

(Via CinemaBlend)