Long ago, in the year 2022, a movie based on the cult comedy Community was announced, fulfilling the long-foretold prophecy that Community would have #SixSeasonsAndAMovie. And fans rejoiced! Everyone (mostly everyone) was down to return, including Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong. Everything seemed like it was going to happen. And then, with various delays and strikes in 2023…it seemed like we were never going to check in with our favorite Greendale Community College alumni.

Over the past year, fans were questioning whether Donald Glover, who starred in the first five seasons of the show, would return, or if the movie would even happen. As it turns out Glover is on board and a script is done. So we don’t have to throw in the towel just yet.

While promoting his new series Mr. & Mirs. Smith, Glover told ET, “I was told the script is done,” he said, referring to the Community movie. Glover then confirmed he would return to the show. “I haven’t read it yet. It is really just a schedule thing. I’m in. I am all in.” Check out the clip below:

Last year, McHale claimed that they were gearing up to film the movie, but it seems like that might have been delayed due to the fact that he now works for animal control. We’ll see what happens after all this!

