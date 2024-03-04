First that long-threatened Party Down revival actually happened, now it looks like that also long-threatened Community movie might come to fruition, too. Last month, alum Donald Glover offered a promising update on the film that would reunite (most of) Greendale Community College’s most beloved study group, saying that a) he wasn’t too busy to do it and b) the script is done. Now we have further reassurance from another cast member, Joel McHale.

While chatting with Deadline about his new show Animal Control, the actor and game show host said he was pretty sure the Community movie would start shooting “this year.” In fact, he’d be “shocked” if it didn’t, though they were “basically working around Donald’s schedule.”

What will the Greendale gang be doing in this movie? For that McHale had some jokes. “We go to the center of the earth,” he cracked. “It’s like the movie The Core.”

As it happens, we already do have some idea of what will go down. Glover told The Hollywood Reporter that the story revolves around a “college reunion,” with Danny Pudi’s Abed Nadir having become “this big director.” Is he as big a director as two of the show’s frequent directors Anthony and Joe Russo, who went on to helm a couple of them Avengers movies? We’ll find out, eventually.

Community began in 2009 on NBC, where it lived for five seasons. After they cancelled it, Yahoo! Screen picked it up for a sixth and final season, which ran in 2015. Most of the original cast is expected to return — not just Glover and McHale and Pudi but also Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ken Jeong, and Jim Rash. No word on Chevy Chase, but that, well, seems unlikely.

(Via Deadline)