Every Tuesday, Netflix updates two TV-focused top 10 lists: the most-watched English language shows, and the most-watched non-English language shows. For the week of February 14-20, the former was topped by Inventing Anna, featuring Julia Garner’s indescribable accent as con artist Anna Sorokin, while the latter was led by All of Us Are Dead, which continues to be an unexpectedly huge hit for Netflix.

Season one of the Korean zombie series has spent four weeks in the top 10, and as noted by Comic Book, it’s “now the #3 Non-English language TV show on all of Netflix with over 536.39 million hours streamed.” The only shows with more hours viewed within the first 28 days of release (which is how Netflix calculates these things) are Squid Game season one, obviously, and Money Heist part four on the non-English side, and Bridgerton season one, Stranger Things season three, and The Witcher season one on the English chart. But because that 536.39 million hours only includes the first 23 days, All of Us Are Dead could top everything but Squid Game by this time next week.

Here’s the full list:

1. Squid Game: Season 1 (1.650 billion hours)

2. Money Heist: Part 4 (619 million hours)

3. All of Us Are Dead: Season 1 (536.39 million hours)

4. Money Heist: Part 3 (426.4 million hours)

5. Money Heist: Part 5 (395 million hours)

6. Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1 (326.9 million hours)

7. Lupin: Part 1 (316.83 million hours)

8. Elite: Season 3 (275.3 million hours)

9. Who Killed Sara?: Season 1 (266.43 million hours)

10. Elite: Season 4 (257 million hours)

People love zombie shows (and Kevin Costner wearing cowboy hats).

(Via Comic Book)