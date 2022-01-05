‘Yellowstone’ Is The Biggest Show On Cable Since ‘The Walking Dead’

Yellowstone was one of only a handful scripted shows to appear on the list of the top-rated telecasts in 2021 — and that’s before it even aired its biggest episode yet. The season four finale of the Kevin Costner-starring Paramount Network series, “Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops” (the greatest Pink Floyd song never written), was watched by 9.3 million total viewers in Live+Same Day, a whopping 82 percent increase from the season three finale. That makes it, per Deadline, “the most watched telecast on cable since The Walking Dead season 8 premiere on AMC in October 2017.”

The season four finale of Yellowstone, which saw a major character getting killed off, also established new series L+SD highs in the adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 demographics. It delivered 1.9 million P18-49, up 95 percent vs. season three (975K) and 2.6 million P25-54, up 100% vs. season three (1.3 million). The boost has helped Yellowstone become the #1 series of 2021 across broadcast, cable and premium in both demos.

If Freeform wants to re-brand as the Yellowstone and NCIS Network, it would be the biggest thing on cable. And the only channel your dad watches. Yellowstone isn’t expected to return until fall 2022, but in case you’re worried about the lack of rugged men in cowboy hats on TV, there’s a prequel series that’s on now.

